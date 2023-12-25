Mark Minervini sprinter ready to rule at Newcastle on Boxing Day

Speedy local sprinter King's Duty can provide Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini and his owners with a nice Christmas present by winning the midway benchmark 64 handicap (1150m) at the Newcastle Boxing Day meeting on the Beaumont track.
Bred and part owned by Gerry Harvey, King's Duty started his career on the Beaumont track in January when he led all the way in a maiden on a heavy track to win by 2.44 lengths.
In February he came from well back to win at Port Macquarie on a Good 4 track. He was spelled after that and when he returned in the winter he did not live up to the promise he had shown.
King's Duty had four starts during June and July and finished at the tail of the field in three. After a close second to last week's Randwick winner Boston Rocks in a Newcastle trial, the four-year-old showed a glimpse of his best form when run down late by the John O'Shea-trained Sydney Bowler on this track on December 16. King's Duty is a very fast horse when at his top, he draws perfectly, and Aaron Bullock has the ride.
Chris Waller import Thermodynamic is well placed in the opening event, the Des Edser Memorial maiden plate (2020m). In three starts this preparation the four-year-old has been placed at Canterbury and on the Kensington track. Last start at Canterbury he led until the closing stages when runner-up in a 1900m maiden. He races on speed and has an inside barrier.
Waller accepted with 11 in the super maiden plate (1350m). Discover, Dressel and Listentozou all have the credentials to win.
Discover was placed at Wyong last start after being slowly away and finishing strongly. He has the blinkers on for the first time and he is much better suited on the more spacious track. He has drawn perfectly and Mitchell Bell takes the ride. Dressel resumes after a short break and has had a recent trial. Before the break he was placed in three starts. Listentozou has not raced since July but trailed okay recently. On July 5 he went back after interference at the start and finished strongly to finish third on the Kensington track.
The Waterhouse-Bott stable will send the Kiwi bred colt Not So Common to contest the Coastline Pool & Spa Maiden Plate (1200m). The Tivaci three-year-old's only start was at Ipswich on May 17 when placed as a $2 favourite. It was a Heavy 10 track, and he was three wide with no cover before going down by a length. The colt had vet issues following the race and has been placed in two recent trials. The barrier is okay and Koby Jennings has the mount.
