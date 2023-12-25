Mark Minervini sprinter ready to rule at Newcastle on Boxing Day

Discover was placed at Wyong last start after being slowly away and finishing strongly. He has the blinkers on for the first time and he is much better suited on the more spacious track. He has drawn perfectly and Mitchell Bell takes the ride. Dressel resumes after a short break and has had a recent trial. Before the break he was placed in three starts. Listentozou has not raced since July but trailed okay recently. On July 5 he went back after interference at the start and finished strongly to finish third on the Kensington track.