Save the date: a month-long foodie festival for all

Newcastle Food Month has come a long way in just three years and it will return to our city in April 2024, bigger and better than ever.
The program is already taking shape, festival founders Gus and Louise Maher say, "well ahead of previous years, with innovative and creative new events". All kinds of foodie events will be catered for, from family friendly to decadent dining, and signature event Le Diner En Blanc Newcastle will lure 1000 or so guests (dressed in white) to a secret location in the city on April 6.
The month-long festival kicks off on the weekend of Easter 2024 and takes in the NSW school holidays as well as the quasi-long weekend surrounding Anzac Day. Rumour has it many 2024 events will be featuring wine, beer, gin, whisky, cocktails, music - and lots of cheese. There will be degustations (French, Italian, Thai and seafood) and restaurant takeovers by renowned chefs and winemakers.
Roundhouse at Crystalbrook Kingsley, The Flotilla and its new offshoot Vecina, Humbug, Harrison's, Jana, The Elementa, Foghorn Brewery and Modus have already designed their own unique events that will feature in next year's program.
There are new entrants from Newcastle's up-and-coming neighbourhoods, too, all eager to show off just how good the suburban dining scene has become in Newcastle in recent years.
Plate Date returns, with an anticipated 50 dining establishments offering a brunch, lunch or dinner deal with a beverage for only $30. It's an affordable opportunity to test run Newcastle's wide range of eclectic cafes, restaurants and pubs, with the common denominator being incredible food and great value.
Louise is thrilled with the program entries that the early call out has attracted already this year.
"It's exciting to see so many early entries into the program, and we are well ahead of where we have been in previous years in planning," she said. "There is already something for everyone who likes eating out, and on any budget."
The City of Newcastle has again provided significant funding for the festival through its Special Business Rates program, as has Destination NSW's Flagship Event funding. Other major sponsors include First Creek, Ausure Hospitality, Crystalbrook Kingsley, Lexus Newcastle and Charlestown Square.
Supporting partners are Belle Property Lake Macquarie, FogHorn Brewery, Pork Ewe Deli and AHA NSW Newcastle Hunter. The Newcastle Herald and TimeOut are the media partners.
"Over the past three years we have enticed thousands of Novocastrians to dine out in our fabulous restaurants, and this will continue," Louise said.
"Last year more than 80 businesses were involved in Newcastle Food Month and that's a stat we are really proud of, keeping our economy focused on the great hospitality the region is known for. We are also committed to expanding our marketing and promotion into the Central Coast and Sydney to draw an increasing number of overnight visitors. In years to come we will turn our attention to the likes of Melbourne and Brisbane, to take advantage of our connections through Newcastle airport."
Adds Gus: "Newcastle as a dining and food tourism destination started as a slow burn, and is now a boiling cauldron. In 2023, we made expanded media coverage a big part of our marketing, bringing in 10 media from outside the Newcastle area. The results have been phenomenal, with media writing prolifically about not just Newcastle Food Month, not just the food scene broadly, but Newcastle in general and what a wonderful city we live in. This has been ongoing and continues even now."
The 2024 Newcastle Food Month program will be officially launched on February 7. Visit newcastlefoodmonth.com.au.
