Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Food Bites: celebrate the New Year in style

By Lisa Rockman
Updated December 26 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Romberg's, Crystalbrook Kingsley. Picture by Steven Woodburn
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Romberg's, Crystalbrook Kingsley. Picture by Steven Woodburn

So, Christmas is done and dusted for another year. What's next? New Year's Eve, which is on Sunday. Most pubs and clubs have something planned, but some venues are going all out to ensure your evening is a memorable one, food and drink wise. Bookings are essential.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.