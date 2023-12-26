Food Bites: celebrate the New Year in style

Roundhouse will have two dinner sittings: an early sitting with a three-course menu ($159 per person) and a late sitting with a five-course menu and beverage package ($299 per person). At Ms Mary you can party under the stars at a canape and cocktail soiree on the outdoor terrace ($169 per person which includes canapes and a beverage package), and at Romberg's tickets are $49 per person for a cocktail and antipasto platter). It's all happening from 5.30pm on Sunday, December 31.

