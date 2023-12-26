Food Bites: celebrate the New Year in style

So, Christmas is done and dusted for another year. What's next? New Year's Eve, which is on Sunday. Most pubs and clubs have something planned, but some venues are going all out to ensure your evening is a memorable one, food and drink wise. Bookings are essential.
Crystalbrook Kingsley is ringing in the New Year with free-flowing champagne, cocktails, food and DJs. There are three options to dine, drink or party at Roundhouse, Romberg's and Ms Mary.
Roundhouse will have two dinner sittings: an early sitting with a three-course menu ($159 per person) and a late sitting with a five-course menu and beverage package ($299 per person). At Ms Mary you can party under the stars at a canape and cocktail soiree on the outdoor terrace ($169 per person which includes canapes and a beverage package), and at Romberg's tickets are $49 per person for a cocktail and antipasto platter). It's all happening from 5.30pm on Sunday, December 31.
Blanca Honeysuckle is hosting a White Party on December 31 from 8.30pm to 12.30am. Tickets cost $158 per person which includes a four-course set sharing menu, a glass of sparkling or beer on arrival, and DJ Cashew playing tunes from 8.30pm. The dress code is white attire (or neutrals). Blanca Sunset is from 4pm to 7pm, with the usual menu on offer.
Âpé Yakitori Bar, also at Honeysuckle, has a $120 per person, four-course menu on offer. Canapes on arrival (charred salmon belly tartare with smoked negi oil, a sesame crisp and fresh wasabi stalks) will be followed by grilled Hokkaido scallops dressed in a rich dashi and black garlic beurre blanc with smoked marrow oil, oscietra caviar and sous-vide leeks with aonori. The main is a BB 9+ chuck tail flap steak paired with a shizo and grilled corn custard, onion and saikyo miso relish, sweet sake caramelized pearl onions, and truffled Dutch carrots; and dessert a dulce de leche mousse with drunken berries and leches bites.
Boydell's at Morpeth is offering a three-course menu which pays homage to head chef Paula Rengger's most popular dishes. Tickets are $130 per person and include sparkling verdelho or Miss Harriet sparkling rose with canapes on arrival.
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club has two options: bubbles on arrival, a three-course dinner, three-hour beverage package, VIP table all night, and live music by LOKO ($150 per person); and a cocktail package (bubbles on arrival and a grazing table with live music, $60).
Sprout Catering & Kitchen at The Crown & Anchor Hotel in Newcastle is offering two three-course dinner settings (5.30pm, $70 per person; 7.30pm, cocktail on arrival, watch the fireworks, $85 per person).
Head to Honeysuckle Hotel for Champagne Dreams, where $50 general admission entry will give you a complimentary drink and the chance to dance the night away with bands. The VIP package is $180 and gives you access to a private VIP dedicated area with separate bar access, a three-hour premium beverage and roaming canape package, a sweets grazing table and a charcuterie grazing table.
Check out Havana Nights at The Delany Hotel from 7pm where there will be mojitos, food and drinks packages, food "pop-ups" and DJs.
The Exchange Hotel at Hamilton is throwing a Las Vegas themed New Year's Eve party. The Bellagio VIP Package ($149 plus booking fee) offers guaranteed seating upstairs, a three-course meal, a three-hour beverage package, and live music and DJs until 2am. The Viva Party Package ($30 plus booking fee) gives you secure guaranteed entry, a house drink on arrival, live music from 6.30pm and DJs until late.
At Bartholomew's in Newcastle, Bettie Bang Bang will perform with her troupe of aerial acts, fire performers, circus sideshows and burlesque beauties. Tickets range from $199 to $249 and include four hours of entertainment, canapes until 10pm and a five-hour drinks package.
Peibri Place at Wickham is hosting a Carnevale Party with Brazilian dancing, a Brazilian barbecue, and a three-hour drinks package, with a prime position to view the New Year's Eve fireworks.
For something more low key - and family friendly - you could head to Caves Beach Surf Life Saving Club where there will be live music, a sea breeze and a Brazilian BBQ by Pampa Flame. Tickets are $22.49, but entry is free for children under 15.
Reece Hignell and Tori Tokpah have opened Acacia Dining at The Levee in Maitland.
Ginger Megs has a $60 long lunch offer on Sundays: seven courses and a 90-minute beverage package.
MEET restaurant will re-open in February following a fire in the kitchen this month.
Children eat free at the Holmesville Hotel all school holidays (with every full-priced adult main meal).
Greasers Good Food at The Family Hotel in Newcastle has closed.
Saddlers at Mount White has a new chef - Matt Dillow, chef/owner of The Deck Cafe.
