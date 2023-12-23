Sunday trading allowed until midnight on Christmas Eve

Pubs, clubs and bars will be able to trade later on Christmas Eve and throughout summer after new state laws designed to boost night-time economy.
The NSW government's "vibrancy reforms" have extended Sunday trading on Christmas Eve for a number of licensed venues from 10pm until midnight.
The reforms broadened the types of venues which can be granted permission to remain open for longer with special event extended trading hours, including general bars, small bars and dedicated live music and performance venues.
The extended trading provides additional hours for those venues which have not yet applied for extended hours on a permanent basis.
Special event extensions have also been approved for Parkes Elvis Festival, Tamworth Country Music Festival and venues screening the Australian Open Men's Final on 28 January.
"It is going to be a fun summer whether you are in Sydney or regional NSW," acting Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy Jo Haylen said.
