Newcastle's Paul Beath up for challenge of first Sydney to Hobart

By Craig Kerry
December 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Owner-skipper Paul Beath on his J99 yacht Verite at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Retired Newcastle dentist Paul Beath has always wanted to try his hand at the Sydney to Hobart.

