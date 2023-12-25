Newcastle's Paul Beath up for challenge of first Sydney to Hobart

Retired Newcastle dentist Paul Beath has always wanted to try his hand at the Sydney to Hobart.
But it wasn't until a year ago, when his wife Margaret was diagnosed with cancer, that Beath was shaken into action.
Since then, the 67-year-old, an experienced dinghy sailor, has been on the "fast-track" to learning all things ocean sailing before the Boxing Day start.
"It's my first Hobart, and in fact it's my first year of offshore sailing," said Beath, who sails Verite out of Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club.
"I started with my cruising boat last year, just doing club stuff, and then we were away sailing in Tasmania with Joe De Kock and my wife got diagnosed with bowel cancer.
"She was treated down there, then when everything looked like it was going to work out OK, I thought, 'time's running out. I need to do this now'. I'm basically getting old. I'm 67 this year ... I thought it's now or never.
"I bought this boat [Verite] in May. It's my first year doing it and it's been a bit of a fast-track for me.
"I've sailed lasers for a long time but I haven't really sailed yachts at the club until last year.
"I sailed on Joe's boat a few times and in championships, but really, yacht racing is relatively new to me. I've only been doing it on and off for three years now.
"And this is the first time I've owned a racing boat. I just had the cruising boat I had a crack with last year."
If tackling the race for the first time at age 67 wasn't challenge enough, Beath is going two-handed in his 9.9-metre yacht.
However, Beath is confident of handling the 630-nautical mile test, especially with the experienced Richard Hooper by his side.
Beath was a Belmont club champion in his younger days and has been back sailing lasers in masters competitions for the past 12 years.
"We sailed the boat crewed in the Sydney to Gold Coast and came second in our division, which was a pretty good start," he said.
"Joe said, 'look, I think you are good enough to do it two-handed'. He couldn't do it but Richard went with him last year, so we went from there.
"It's a challenge, but I think the two-handed thing is a bit like sailing a dinghy. You get to do a bit of everything. That was the appeal of that.
"We are sailing a J99. It's a small boat and there's four going this year, and three are two-handed, so it's ideal to sail two-handed.
"I've always wanted to do the race but I've never really been in a position to do ocean racing. It takes a lot of time. I've never had that or been financially able, so all that came together now I've retired.
"Richard is great, he's got a lot of experience and has been a good mentor. He is the guy I started sailing yachts with. He's been mentoring me the past couple of years so it's great to be going with him. Joe is the same, he's been very good and encouraging.
"My results have been a little erratic because I've been getting used to the ocean sailing, but I've been sailing with really good sailors like Joe and Richard, so we expect to do reasonably well."
Importantly, Beath said he had gained approval to compete from his wife, who had been given the all-clear after surgeries.
Verite is among five boats from the region in Tuesday's race. Lake Macquarie Yacht Club boat She's The Culprit, Mick Martin's Frantic, Bob Griffits' Millennium Falcon and NCYC's Mako are also competing.
NCYC has members Harry Miller, Brad Dodds and Will Howard on Smuggler, Sarah Gamble on Silver Fern and Alison Burke on Mondo.
As always, Lake Macquarie will provide top sailors to several crews.
Among them will be Wade Morgan on Caro, Tom Grimes on Celestial and Chris Nicholson and Lucas Chapman on LawConnect.
