Kris Lees looks for Luncies to fire in Summer Cup after setback

Kris Lees took encouragement from a sharp trial win by Luncies as the stayer looks to bounce back from a setback in the group 3 $250,000 Summer Cup (2000m) at Randwick on Tuesday.
The seven-year-old gelding last raced when 10th in the group 3 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m) at Flemington on November 11, after which he was found to have had an exercise-induced internal bleed.
A group 3 winner of the Tattersall's Cup (2400m) at Eagle Farm in June, Luncies came back with an almost two-length win in a 1200m trial at Wyong on December 15.
He has gate one and Dylan Gibbons aboard for Tuesday's return and was a $9 TAB chance.
Lees hoped the consistent performer was back on track.
"He looked like he wanted to be there," Lees said of the trial win.
"He had a little setback in Melbourne, so we brought him home for this.
"He had an internal bleed, which was a little concerning, but we put it down to a one-off.
"Back to 2000, a gap between runs are probably perfect for him, and he gets a nice gate to be able to take up a spot hopefully."
Lees, meanwhile, was eyeing Sydney autumn targets for Acquitted after he completed back-to-back listed race wins in Queensland on Saturday.
The seven-year-old Australian Bloodstock import won the $160,000 Tails Stakes (1600m) by a length and a half at Doomben on December 2 and was even more impressive at Eagle Farm on Saturday in the $200,000 Bernborough Stakes (1600m), powering to an almost three-length victory.
"He's done a wonderful job," Lees said.
"He'll come back now and have a little freshen and prepare for the autumn, more than likely.
"He's been pretty dominant in his two wins up there. Obviously it's a different grade to down here but I could easily see him measuring up to some better company."
Also on Saturday, Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle's hot season continued with Cripps Tonite scoring a commanding, front-running win in the Midway Handicap.
Doyle rose to fifth in the NSW premiership with 35 winners this season at a stunning strike-rate of 25.2 per cent.
Scone trainer Lou Mary was another winner on the day, scoring his first Randwick success when Magic Pharoah burst out of the pack late to run down Dorami in the Highway Handicap.
"It was a really good ride from Tommy [Sherry]," Mary said.
"He switched off throughout the run. I actually thought we were no hope at the 300 and she just kept on coming. She's got a big heart."
