Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Kris Lees looks for Luncies to fire in Summer Cup after setback

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Lees-trained Luncies, centre, will contest the Summer Cup at Randwick. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Kris Lees-trained Luncies, centre, will contest the Summer Cup at Randwick. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Kris Lees took encouragement from a sharp trial win by Luncies as the stayer looks to bounce back from a setback in the group 3 $250,000 Summer Cup (2000m) at Randwick on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.