Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

'Astronomical': hundreds line-up to stock up on Christmas seafood

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 24 2023 - 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The queues were long but moving quickly at the Commercial Fisherman's Co-op on Christmas Eve as Novocastrians stocked up on Christmas seafood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.