Ferry impressive Sydney to Hobart gig for Merewether Heights local

Mikey Cominos is a self-proclaimed "wannabe pirate", but on Boxing Day he will actually be helping other vessels as part of an iconic Australian event.
The Merewether Heights local will be a crew member on the Young Endeavour support ship in the 2023 Sydney to Hobart race.
Young Endeavour is a government youth program run by the Navy which takes people aged 16-23 on voyages around Australia. Alumnus of the program can apply for the Sydney to Hobart experience.
He will be one of 24 youths on the crew alongside nine professionals on the Young Endeavour, which will support ship for the racing vessels in the event.
Mikey's first voyage on the Young Endeavour was in 2017 and in 2019 he took part in a voyage on the HMB Endeavour - a replica of James Cook's ship.
"Ever since 2017 I've been trying to apply for the Young Endeavour as an alumni," the 26-year-old said. "This year I finally got accepted for Sydney to Hobart and I'm very excited about that.
"It's my first time doing that sort of stuff.
"I haven't really watched the race besides on TV a little bit, I'm looking forward to it a lot.
"It will be good to see how the crew on the racing vessels operate - I've heard it's very intense."
Mikey will board the vessel at 7am on Boxing Day and arrive in Hobart on December 31.
