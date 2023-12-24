Lifeguards' top tips ahead of the deadliest week for drownings

Lifeguards have issued an urgent water safety warning as Australia nears the deadliest week for drownings.
A quarter of drownings during the 2022-23 summer happened in the week from Christmas Day to New Year's Day, according to Royal Life Saving Australia.
"Tragically that period between Christmas and January 2 is when the most people drown," Royal Life Saving CEO Justin Scarr said.
"The summer holidays are the time when we all like to catch up with friends and family, relax and unwind, but sadly it's also the peak period for drowning."
It comes as a search for a teenager missing in waters off Cape Bridgewater, near Portland in Victoria, entered a third day on December 21.
Police say two boys were caught off guard by a large wave at a popular rock pool area about 7pm on December 19.
A 15-year-old was able to hold onto a rock and scramble to shore but lost sight of his 14-year-old friend in the ocean.
Inspector Steve Thompson told reporters on December 20 police and search and rescue crews were hoping to find the boy alive.
There have already been 10 drownings in the first 20 days of summer, according to Royal Life Saving Australia's summer fatal drowning toll.
The warning from lifeguards comes after the 2022/23 summer where 90 people drowned - more than half in coastal locations and 37 per cent at inland waterways.
Alcohol was present in more than a quarter of summer drownings with lifeguards urging people to "leave the beers until after swimming, boating or fishing".
"It is critically important that an adult is actively supervising children at all times if you are near water, whether it is an inflatable pool, a backyard pool, a dam, river, beach or lake," Mr Scarr said.
"With heatwaves, and more rain forecast be aware of children around water, especially children playing in and around flooded waterways and drains shortly after the predicted storms."
"Men need to remember that alcohol can affect choices, and skills around the water, too often with tragic consequences," Mr Scarr said.
Royal Life Saving's top five tips to water safety this summer:
