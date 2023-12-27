Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

What's on this weekend in Newcastle NSW

Updated December 28 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy an Amalfi Long Lunch at Romberg's, Crystalbrook Kingsley, this summer. Picture by David Rouse
Enjoy an Amalfi Long Lunch at Romberg's, Crystalbrook Kingsley, this summer. Picture by David Rouse

SATURDAY

Pick your own sunflowers 8am to 1pm, Mountain View Sunflowers, 111 Bunyarra Place, Hillville. An ice-cream truck, Tinonee RFS fire truck for the kids and more. Also, 8am to noon, The Bloom Barn Farm, 1154 Peats Ridge Road, Peats Ridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.