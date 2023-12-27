What's on this weekend in Newcastle NSW

Newcastle Museum Australia in Space (Developed by Questacon. Stories of Australian innovators making it safer to live and work in orbit and using space technologies to improve life on Earth. Learn how Australia's remote mining expertise will help drive the next phase of human spaceflight to the moon, Mars and beyond). Potions and Pestilence (a notebook uncovered in the ceiling of a house in Hamilton shows us how local pharmacies have changed since the mid-20th century). Also on Sunday.

