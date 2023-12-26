Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Impressive quarter century for First Creek

By Rick Allen
December 27 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Silkman, whose First Creek operation not only produces some outstanding wines, but is responsible for bottling about 900,000 cases annually.
Greg Silkman, whose First Creek operation not only produces some outstanding wines, but is responsible for bottling about 900,000 cases annually.

However you look at it, it has been a big 25 years for First Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.