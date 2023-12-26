Impressive quarter century for First Creek

This is top-shelf chardonnay, which is not surprising as chief winemaker Liz Silkman is a star with this variety. It opens with white peach and stonefruit flavours, flowing to tangy citrus - grapefruit mostly, but also lime zest. There's a minerally character in there too, that is really appealing. This is barrel fermented, bringing a rounder, textural note to the finish, while the acid is fine and lingering, giving the wine backbone. Outstanding.