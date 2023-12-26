Paid promotion clearly the game-changer in cricket

Cricket Australia (CA) boss Nick Hockey, in supporting the International Cricket Council censuring of Australian Test batsman Usman Khawaja for attempting to promote "All lives are equal, Freedom is a human right," on his cricket gear, made some valid points.
Nick Hockey said he and CA supported the ICC ban because "it's about having some level of control," and "People are representing their country in cricket matches.
"If you just opened up then, it'd be very difficult."
Well said Nick.
Who knows what those "flannelled fools might get up to" if left to their own devices. Promoting junk food, or gambling agencies, foreign-made cars, mobile phones or even banks and supermarket chains, whose profit-gouging causes immense harm to the community, is not beyond consideration.
Clearly, Khawaja's wearing of a black armband in support of equality and human rights begs the following question being answered. Has Usman Khawaja no shame?
What's happening with Newcastle, are we going to become a little Victoria with gas not to be connected to new housing?
It would appear that the City of Newcastle are so invested in green energy they are trying to wipe out the opposition with the chestnut that gas is not good for your health. What's next for the council, wipe out all junk-food sellers, along with clubs and pubs?
It would appear that the council is trying to dictate their stance on gas appliances. I see a similar thing happening with the banks forcing us out of using cash, which is also about benefiting them. It's time that councils were put in their place.
Councils were formed to handle roads, rubbish, parks and amenities, they should stick with their core items.
In response to Pat Garnet ("Reimagining buildings for homeless people," Letters 18/12) about using redundant buildings, namely government ones, is a good idea.
The problem is that it will not happen.
If they were to do as you say, it would reduce the demand for homes. Homelessness is being fostered more and more as it creates more demand for homes. This is the reason that prices are on the rise as is homelessness.
Why it is that investors are not putting tenants into their properties? I think that this type of investing is really turning into a giant Ponzi scheme, which is not far off bursting and leaving thousands deep in the mire.
If you were a canny investor and could see this happening would it not be best to offload your investments real quick?
What sells the quickest? Vacant buildings. This leaves those that have tenants doomed to the collapse of the market. Yet all we keep hearing from the media is how great that property prices are rising.
I say it is all rubbish, because if you buy a house to become a home then the only value in that home is the security that it provides for the family. As for the money value, that just makes all services and insurance that much dearer.
So who is the winner? Councils, insurance companies and whomever inherits the place. Certainly not the owner.
Greg Hunt ("Dutton's on a roll," Short Takes, 21/12) certainly displays his love of everything Opposition Leader Peter Dutton does and says, but only makes public what he sees as political mileage for the Liberal Party.
One of the things he sees as a weak area for Labor is border security. I'm not sure how he sees this, as Labor's policy is pretty much a photocopy of the Liberal Party game plan.
Among the bad or weak policy, in the eyes of Greg Hunt and the opposition leader, is increased housing. The opposition voted against it. Wage theft, Dutton and Greg Hunt seem to think that is good. Cheaper medicine, they voted against that.
I could go on, but I'm sure the public knows of all the legislation the current government has had trouble with, or been unable to get through the senate because of the constant blocking by the opposition.
I had a good laugh at Greg Hunt suggesting Peter Dutton will be a winner again when he has never been a winner at all ("Dutton's on a roll", Short Takes 21/12). The best you can say about Dutton is that he is the Labor party's best asset. And as far as nuclear power is concerned, the Coalition was in power for 10 years and how many nuclear power stations were built in that period?
I note that MP Sonia Hornery has refused to apologise to the City of Newcastle CEO for her recent behaviour. There are good reasons to apologise. Her example of hard work, integrity, and diligently representing her constituents, has made it difficult for others to match her performance and popularity. She could apologise for inadvertently making others look bad. Happy Christmas and new year Sonia.
Have I got this straight? City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath claims he was acting within accordance with freedom of information laws when he "proactively" released a report to councillors that upheld a code of conduct charge, as in the case of Cr Robinson. Apparently though, it's not within the scope of freedom of information laws to release a report if insufficient evidence has been found to uphold a code of conduct charge, as in the case of Jeremy Bath?
INTERESTING to note that Newcastle Council CEO Jeremy Bath informed the public in his article ("Who really benefits from letters?" Newcastle Herald, 22/23) that Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery earns $258,864 a year. Many would agree that she is worth every cent and more, and still comes in under the figure of $550,000.
I went into my Newcastle Permanent branch at New Lambton this week and, after my transaction and chat to staff, I was thrilled to be given a lovely handwritten Christmas card and a biscuit with their logo on it. Such a lovely gesture. Thank you Perm staff, and keep up the real customer service and smiles that keep people coming through the door when they need advice or do their banking.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.