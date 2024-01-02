2023: the year that was on a plate

In 2023 Newcastle's hospitality industry continued to navigate its way through unknown waters.
Diners are back but price hikes and the subsequent cost of living "crisis" could erode any gains. And staffing remains a problem. Finding and retaining employees is the most common complaint shared by restaurateurs and hospitality employers.
Newcastle, though, continued to make its mark on the foodie map. Humbug restaurant earned its first Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide chef's hat in October and Flotilla (under new head chef Jake Deluca) retained its hat. Yellow Billy Restaurant at Pokolbin won a major award - Oceania Cruises Drinks List of the Year - and kept its chef's hat, as did Bistro Molines, EXP. restaurant and Margan Restaurant. Muse Restaurant retained its two hats however Muse Kitchen (Pokolbin) and Stunned Mullet (Port Macquarie) lost theirs.
In August EXP, owned by chef Frank Fawkner, made Gourmet Traveller's top 25 restaurants in NSW list.
In May the inaugural Hospitality & Tourism Awards were presented by the Newcastle Tourism Industry Group, with Hunter Valley Events, Reflections Holiday Parks and Eduardo Molina (Flotilla) among the winners. What else happened in 2023? Here's a snapshot.
In January Akasha Brewing took over ownership of The Edwards in Newcastle West, Cardiff Brewery launched and Jake Deluca took on the head chef role at Flotilla in Wickham.
Newcastle Beer Festival moved to King Edward Park in February. The refurbished Warners Bay Tavern and Maryland Tavern re-opened, and The Palace opened in Newcastle West. Slab Cheesecake launched, Merewether Surfhouse opened an on-site SoCal-inspired cafe, and Marshall & Daughters Coffee & Cookie Bar branched out to Newcastle's CBD.
The Mirosevich brothers launched catering business Bare Chested Chefs, and a host of venues opened: The Healthy Cocktail on Darby Street, Shakey Joe's at Warners Bay, Jim's Malaysia at Charlestown Square, Chicken and Chili Co at Swansea, On Watt Grounds Cafe, Elementa at Maryville, Eldaba at Lambton and Arthur's Pantry in Cessnock.
In March Sherwood Cafe opened at Gillieston Heights, Pescara Restaurant opened at Hermitage Lodge in Pokolbin, Ken Blackmann sold Xtraction in the CBD, and a new festival called Sip and Savour made its debut at Speers Point Park.
Newcastle Food Month returned for the third year in April, Bernie's Bar opened, Two Bob's Bakery opened on Newcastle's Hunter Street, The Lost Souls found a home on Darby Street, Larrie's opened at Merewether's Beach Hotel, and A Little Bit of Broke returned to the Hunter Valley. Elle Brown (formerly of Newcastle Greens) launched Seed Bank of Australia, the Criterion Hotel at Carrington changed hands, Thirsty Messiah Brewery opened at Broadmeadow, Ashleigh Handsaker won the Brett Graham Scholarship, Kickin' Inn opened at Charlestown Square, Otter Thai opened at Belmont, Grainfed Brewing Company kicked off at Lambton, and Farrar & Sons Bakehouse and Lee's Kitchen opened at Mayfield.
Shayne Mansfield took on the executive chef role at Jana Restaurant & Bar, QT Newcastle, in what was a busy month. Alfie's opened at New Lambton, Fat Nonna's opened in Cardiff, the Mini Taste of Wollombi Festival took place, and Wil & Sons closed its doors. The 11th annual Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival returned to Rydges Resort Hunter Valley, Jake Deluca won the 2023 Food Fight, Crystalbrook Kingsley's Winter Lodges launched, Las Salsa Picante opened at the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Lulu and Benson at Hamilton, and The Hungry Belly Bistro at Cardiff Bowling Club. Cafe Lime opened at Valentine, Muse Kitchen at Lorn closed and The Flossery at Wallsend closed, Juanita's Gourmet Pizza opened at Belmont, 3 KER Thai Restaurant opened at Edgeworth Town Square, Ray's Pizza Joint opened at The Grand Junction Hotel and Sabor Dessert Bar changed hands.
The inaugural Night Noodle Market took place at Hamilton, Newcastle's new-look Grand Hotel opened, Bare Chefs launched at Honeysuckle, Baires opened in Newcastle East, and Jacqueline and Tom Brown took over The Crown & Anchor Hotel in Newcastle. FiFi La Femme at Charlestown Square closed, the Kent Hotel celebrated its 99th birthday and launched its Deco Lounge, On Cloud Wine launched at Wild Ren Wines, DiRoma Pizzeria opened at New Lambton, Glaze Cafe + Bar at Warners Bay opened and The Puff House kicked off in Broadmeadow.
In Forno opened at Charlestown Square in August, with Blue Leaf Cafe opening at the Abermain Hotel, Roy's at 45 in Mayfield, and Ingall St Eatery at Mayfield Bowling Club. The popular Maitland Aroma Coffee & Chocolate Festival returned to The Levee, The Beach Hotel closed for renovations, COQUUN shut its doors at Maitland, Your Daily Yum opened in Swansea, and G Pizza opened in Mayfield. Hope Estate at The Landing opened, Courtyard Eclectic opened at Tatler Wines, VietKing opened on Darby Street, Salt, Chilli & Lime opened in Maitland and A Taste of the Hunter Valley took place at The Station Newcastle.
Highlights included Lake Macquarie City Council's annual Feast for the Senses, the opening of Harrigan's at Cameron Park and Thermidor Oyster Bar & Brasserie at Honeysuckle, Global Gathering at Civic Park, the launch of Culture Club at Maitland's Family Hotel, and the opening of The Freeze Queens Emporium and Busan Chicken Hub in Cardiff. Subo, Fawk Foods and Pino's closed. Donarch Fine Chocolate opened at Kurri Kurri, as did Indian Treasure on Darby Street, Mrs Jones Oyster Bar at Carrington, and Madam Cocoa in Swansea.
Longstanding Herald wine writer John Lewis retired and handed his glass to Rick Allen. Vines & Wines Roaming Feast and D'Vine Long Weekend came to the Hunter Valley, Newy Fried Chicken moved to a standalone restaurant at Broadmeadow, Spice Affairs opened at Lambton, Magnolia and Restaurant 2317 opened at Nelson Bay, and Paolo's Pasta launched in Islington.
Jjindakk Korean Fried Chicken opened a restaurant at Hamilton in November, Lizotte's changed hands, the Mayfield Multicultural Festival & Food Fair took place and Battlesticks at Scratchley's re-opened. Maitland welcomed back the popular Bitter & Twisted Beer Festival, Vietnamese takeaway Ms Co Giang opened at Hamilton, Skip's Deli opened at Lambton, Sprout Dining re-opened upstairs at The Crown & Anchor, and the Brett Graham Scholarship winner was Nicholas Smith.
Winners in the 2023 Restaurant & Catering Awards for Excellence included The Cottage at Scone, The Wood Restaurant, The Gates Restaurant at Leogate Estate Wines, Restaurant Cuvee and Sprout Catering (Tocal Homestead). Bowie Cafe opened in Hamilton, Martha opened at the freshly renovated Belmont 16s and The Royal Oak opened in Tighes Hill.
Hao Chi by Lee's Yumcha opened in Newcastle at the home of the former Chinois, Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Blanca opened at Honeysuckle, Charlie's Rooftop launched at the former Rum Diary Bar in Newcastle West, Vecina opened at Flotilla, and the Hope family's Tower Distillery opened at Pokolbin.
