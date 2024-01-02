2023: the year that was on a plate

Shayne Mansfield took on the executive chef role at Jana Restaurant & Bar, QT Newcastle, in what was a busy month. Alfie's opened at New Lambton, Fat Nonna's opened in Cardiff, the Mini Taste of Wollombi Festival took place, and Wil & Sons closed its doors. The 11th annual Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival returned to Rydges Resort Hunter Valley, Jake Deluca won the 2023 Food Fight, Crystalbrook Kingsley's Winter Lodges launched, Las Salsa Picante opened at the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Lulu and Benson at Hamilton, and The Hungry Belly Bistro at Cardiff Bowling Club. Cafe Lime opened at Valentine, Muse Kitchen at Lorn closed and The Flossery at Wallsend closed, Juanita's Gourmet Pizza opened at Belmont, 3 KER Thai Restaurant opened at Edgeworth Town Square, Ray's Pizza Joint opened at The Grand Junction Hotel and Sabor Dessert Bar changed hands.