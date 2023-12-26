Jets skipper says finals football a realistic goal for young team

NEWCASTLE Jets captain Brandon O'Neill knows what it takes to play finals football in the A-League.
O'Neill won two championships and finished in the top two in four of his seasons at Sydney FC.
The Sky Blues' success was built on experience. In those days, O'Neill was one of a few young pups in a core squad headed by the likes of Alex Brosque, Alex Wilkinson, Milos Ninkovic, Adam Le Fondre and Brazilian Bobo.
Newcastle are at the other end of the spectrum.
The average age of the Jets is 23. O'Neill, at 29 and with 137 A-League starts, was the senior statesman in the 3-1 loss to Adelaide last round.
Dane Ingham (81 games) and Reno Piscopo (65) were the only players to have started in more than 50 matches.
"Reflecting on Adelaide - OK it was another loss, where do you get the learning from? Where do you get growth from?" O'Neill said.
"Take me out of the team, there is maybe one or two players with 50 starts.
"Are we a team gunning for top two? Absolutely not. Because of where we are and the experience we need to get as a team, we need to grow and we need to learn.
"Are we a team with bags of ability when we play our best football? Absolutely. We saw that against Wellington [3-0 win] and Western Sydney [2-2), and in patches in the other games.
"From day one of pre-season to now, we are five times a better team. If we keep trending in the right direction, whether the result goes with us or against, I can see us being thereabouts to play finals footy.
"That is the realistic aim of an inexperienced team."
Jason Hoffman, Carl Jenkinson and French import Jason Berthomier are the only players over the age of 30 in the squad.
However, coach Rob Stanton has opted to back youth, even if it means a roller-coaster ride in performances and results.
Against Adelaide, a 15-minute period and two big mistakes in the second half proved fatal. It was a similar story at home against Perth (2-all), Western Sydney (2-all) and City (2-0 loss).
The Jets are in ninth spot on nine points, four behind sixth-placed Adelaide, after a third of the season. They host an equally desperate Western United (six points) at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
"It is a great opportunity to keep bridging the gap to the top six," O'Neill said. "Our best is really good. Our worst has been a massive learning experience for the lads. We just have to find the blend."
The Jets will be without Piscopo, who limped off with a groin injury against Adelaide and faces at least two weeks out.
Trent Buhagiar is likely to come into the starting side. Archie Goodwin, who has been building up his fitness, is the other option. The Jets resume training on Wednesday after two days off.
"Reno is a massive loss," O'Neill said. "You want him on the football field. He is the connect between myself and Groz and he is the connect with the strikers.
"Trent can play there, Archie can play there. Justin Vidic came on [against Adelaide] and scored a goal.
"I know Newcastle people would love to see Archie out there fit and firing. I know Archie wants to.
"I take my hat off to Rob and the coaching staff for the way they have handled Archie.
"There is no question about his ability. He has needed time and he has needed football games to prove that his body can do it week in week out.
"Archie will hopefully reap the rewards. He has a goal and an assist so far. He is there or thereabouts. The challenge is how he can kick on and form a Batman and Robin partnership with Stamma."
