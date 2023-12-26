Hunter boats make strong start in Sydney to Hobart

Lake Macquarie boat She's The Culprit and Newcastle yacht Mako were near the top of their divisions after a strong start to the Sydney to Hobart late on Tuesday afternoon.
She's The Culprit, a Glen Picasso-skippered Inglis/Jones 39 out of Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, was second in the PHS handicap and PHS division two at 6pm - five hours into the race. It was also fourth in the Corinthian PHS handicap division, which is for amateur crews, and 54th on line honours.
Mako, skippered by Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club chief executive Paul O'Rourke, led the PHS division one standings and was sixth overall on PHS. The Sydney 40 yacht was 11th in Corinthian PHS and 46th on line honours.
Also in the fleet is Mick Martin's TP52 Frantic, which was 27th on line honours and 70th on IRC handicap. The NCYC boat, 12th in IRC division one, was as high as fourth on handicap earlier in the day.
Two-handed NCYC boat Verite, a J99 with owner-skipper Paul Beath on debut in the race, was ninth in the two-handed IRC handicap division, 16th in Corinthian PHS and 59th overall on IRC.
Owner-skipper Bob Griffits' Millennium Falcon was 13th in IRC division five and 79th overall. Griffits, a Lake Macquarie ophthalmologist, was racing the Sparkman And Stephens 39 to Hobart for the first time.
Meanwhile, line honours favourite Andoo Comanche took the lead after a dramatic start to the race.
Off the coast of Port Kembla, Comanche passed last year's runner-up and fellow 100-foot supermaxi LawConnect, which had taken an early lead out of the Sydney Heads.
Comanche, the 2022 line honours winner, was travelling 28 miles off the coast when she overtook LawConnect roughly three-and-a-half hours into the race. LawConnect remained in hot pursuit, travelling at roughly 19 knots in northeasterly winds.
The two leaders had opened up a gap on third-placed supermaxi SHK Scallywag, which was four miles behind Comanche when she passed LawConnect.
In-form 72-footer URM Group, along with Moneypenny and 2018 overall winner Alive, appeared best-placed of the smaller boats.
Four hours into the race, the fleet remained at 103 boats - the same number that crossed the start line in Sydney Harbour.
Scallywag had earlier completed a 720-degree penalty turn in a bid to avoid a possible time sanction.
Accusing Scallywag of tacking too close, Comanche's crew could be heard on broadcast coverage yelling to their rivals before formally flying a red protest flag. The boats appeared to come within metres of each other.
The fact the incident had taken place in Sydney Harbour meant Scallywag had only a limited distance in which to complete the penalty turns, or risk receiving a time sanction on arrival in Hobart.
In 2017, Wild Oats XI opted not to respond to a protest from Comanche early in the race and a subsequent one-hour time penalty cost her a line honours victory.
Race officials confirmed Scallywag completed the turn off the coast of Bondi Beach.
Last year's runner-up LawConnect was fastest out of the gate.
But when a furling line snapped after she passed the first marker out of the Sydney Heads, she turned towards the spectator fleet in an attempt to correct the issue.
She made the best of a change in the wind to pass the heads first. The furling line issue has since been fixed.
The fleet is expected to encounter stormy conditions south of Jervis Bay on the NSW south coast.
Sudden and erratic wind changes, hail, rain and reduced visibility are all on the cards across the first two days of racing.
Easterly winds as strong as 35 knots are forecast for the far south coast of NSW on the night of Boxing Day and could impact the bigger boats in the fleet.
Winds are forecast to remain strong across the Bass Strait and southeast Tasmania on the morning of December 28, with storms a chance to continue affecting smaller boats.
