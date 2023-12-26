Newcastle City product Dylan Hunter making strides at NZ side Canterbury

DYLAN Hunter has maybe even defied his own expectations, eyeing a T20 breakthrough in New Zealand after Christmas on the back of first class and List A debuts earlier this season.
The City, Newcastle and 2nd XI all-rounder, who relocated from Sydney around 12 months ago, linked with Canterbury in 2023-2024 and now hopes to continue a rise up the domestic ranks.
"When I went over there [to New Zealand] I definitely didn't think I was going to play first class or even List A, I was just very pigeon holed over here [Australia] as a T20 cricketer," Hunter told the Newcastle Herald.
"To go over there and go okay, maybe they might need me in the longer form so I'll work on some of that stuff as well.
"That was all the communication from Canterbury, just don't limit yourself and keep working on all of it. Which has been kind of refreshing."
Hunter, a left-handed batsman and orthodox spinner who just turned 30, admits "I'm still fairly low down the pecking order" with Black Caps like Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Henry Nicholls and Ish Sodhi all connected to Canterbury.
New Zealand's T20 Super Smash got underway recently and wraps up towards the end of January.
"It just comes down to availability with those Black Caps for now anyway. Until I take my opportunity a bit better or put a few more runs on the board and start to earn a spot. When those guys are away, it's just about trying to do a job for the team and then handing it back to them. Hopefully we're in contention for finals," he said.
Hunter, who initially joined the Christchurch-based Old Boys club last summer, was called up for the opening round of the national Plunket Shield.
Opening the batting he scored 17 and 28 across two innings in Canterbury's 129-run loss to hosts Wellington at the Basin Reserve from October 20.
"It was just a rollercoaster of emotions," Hunter said about his maiden first-class fixture.
"The entire four days and even the couple of days beforehand, because you don't even know if you're going to play and where you're going to bat. It was the first game of the season and pre-season had been interrupted with some weather and a bad wicket.
"It was a big leap and you spend a lot of time trying to get your head right, but once you're there it's exciting and nerve racking all at once.
"Being a bit older and debuting at a later date, you probably dwell on it a bit longer because it hasn't just happened. It was an awesome experience to say the least."
Hunter followed up with selection for Canterbury in three 50-over matches between November 25 and December 3, making 19, 0 and 28.
"That's probably been another challenge. I had one first-class game and the rest of them I carried the drinks, so there was a month when I didn't really bat," he said.
"Then you move into the List A stuff and you're batting three and you've got that responsibility, but you also haven't really been playing. As much as I struggled a bit moving up my tempo, I just hadn't been out in the middle.
"One of those little challenges you face and something, with a bit of experience, hopefully I handle a bit better next time."
