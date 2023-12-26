Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Little Beginnings wins for Kris Lees in Alan "Jock" Gollogly race at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alysha Collett rides Take Me To Church, far right, to victory at Newcastle on Tuesday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Alysha Collett rides Take Me To Church, far right, to victory at Newcastle on Tuesday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Third time was a charm for Kris Lees as Little Beginnings scored a fitting win in a race named after the Newcastle trainer's late mate and clocker Alan "Jock" Gollogly at home on the Beaumont track on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.