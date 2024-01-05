Harbour views at The Crossing

Newcastle Herald's Apartment of the Week, Saturday, January 6: 806/5 Merewether Street, Newcastle:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 806/5 Merewether Street.
Life in Newcastle's CBD at the intersection of where the city meets the harbour is hard to beat, and this light-filled apartment places you directly in its heartland. North facing and positioned on the penthouse level eighth floor of "The Crossing", prepare to be captivated as floor-to-ceiling glass bestows panoramic views that stretch across the harbour basin to Nobbys Beach and the bobbing masts at the Newcastle Yacht Club.
806/5 Merewether Street offers two generous bedrooms, both with built-in robes, while the main bedroom also boasts access to the terrace and the perfect private ensuite.
A sky-lit ceiling ensures the apartment enjoys plenty of natural light, and sliding doors smoothly connect the open plan living space to the outdoor terrace. Dark herringbone floors and a sleek island kitchen bring a dash of elegance, complete with top-notch Smeg cooking appliances.
The property also provides two convenient side-by-side parking spots, a storage shed, and a shared rooftop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.