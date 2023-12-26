Holiday traffic nightmare after three-car pile-up on M1

ALL northbound lanes on the M1 have reopened after an earlier crash at Cooranbong.
Traffic authorities have warned traffic remained heavy in the area on Tuesday afternoon and travellers should be cautious while the build-up eases.
A multi-vehicle crash on a major motorway south of Newcastle has caused a traffic headache for Boxing Day travellers.
One northbound lane of the Pacific Motorway (M1) was closed at Cooranbong near Freemans Drive on Tuesday afternoon as emergency services responded to a three-car pile-up.
Ambulance NSW paramedics were called to the scene at the Dora Creek bridge just after midday, after reports of a crash.
The passengers involved had a lucky escape though, with no one needing to be taken to hospital, an Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed.
The crash was causing delays for those heading from the Sydney area to the Newcastle area though, with heavy traffic built up.
A tow truck and emergency services remained at the scene about 1pm.
Live Traffic NSW warned drivers in the area should prepare to merge into one lane and expect significant delays.
People should slow down and exercise caution.
Meanwhile, traffic has eased in the Beresfield, Tarro and Hexham areas, but travellers in the area have been reminded that high volumes of cars are expected during peak travel times across the holiday period.
