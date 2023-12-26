Tens of thousands expected to eye week-long Boxing Day sale bargains

Hunter shoppers did not miss their chance to get the jump on this year's Boxing Day sales.
People queued outside stores at Charlestown Square into Tuesday afternoon in search of bargains, despite ongoing - and increasing - cost-of-living pressures.
Lucinda McGrath was two hours into her shopping spree with mates Charlotte Parkinson, Nikayla Parkinson and Erin Passmore at the Charlestown complex when she spoke with the Herald.
Ms McGrath said there were good deals to be found at many stores including Peter Alexander, Glassons, Sephora and Universal Store.
"[It will] probably be like 20 minutes before we have a breakdown," she joked.
Griffith woman Kylie Whitworth, who was in town visiting her daughter, said she was not usually a Boxing Day shopper and while she found a few bargains, the retail-based outing was about "mainly family time".
Charlestown Square centre manager Kate Murphy said there had been "strong foot traffic" at the Lake Macquarie centre in the lead-up to Christmas - particularly during the period of extended trading hours.
"Today is no different, with tens of thousands of shoppers expected through the doors," she told the Herald on Tuesday afternoon.
The Australian Retailers Association estimated Australians would splurge $1.25 billion on "unprecedented" deals with shoppers hoping to stretch their dollar further during discounts and sales.
"Boxing Day is the grand final of Australia's favourite sport, shopping," association boss Paul Zahra said.
Mr Zahra said shoppers' spending behaviours commonly transitioned after December 25.
"In the lead up to Christmas, shoppers are focused on buying gifts for their family and loved ones," he said.
"Post-Christmas, Australians typically turn their minds to purchases for themselves and their household, focused on snagging a bargain."
Australia's biggest bank expected almost one in two people to participate in the sales, spending an estimated $4.6 billion in total.
While more people were planning to shop the Boxing Day sales than in previous years, they were looking to spend less, Commonwealth Bank personal finance expert Jess Irvine said.
The average planned spend this year was $475.70 compared to a planned average spend of $483.20 in 2022 and $557.05 in 2021.
The driving demographic involved in Boxing Day shopping are those aged 39 and under, reflecting data from a recent CommBank IQ cost-of-living report which found younger Australians were feeling the most pain from rising prices.
"Aussie household budgets are being squeezed on multiple fronts, so it is not surprising that individual shoppers are tightening their belts," Ms Irvine said.
David Jones anticipated up to one million customers through its doors and online during the week-long bargain period across all departments.
Meanwhile, NSW Fair Trading warned consumers to know their rights - if a product was not of acceptable quality, did not match the description or was not fit for purpose, customers could be entitled to a repair, replacement or refund.
"Retailers have a responsibility to ensure their products meet required standards but consumers also need to do their homework before they buy or they might get caught out," Fair Trading Commissioner John Tansey said.
