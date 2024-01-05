Elegance meets sleek modernity

Newcastle Herald's Feature Property, Saturday January 6: 61 Kensington Road, Bolwarra:
This stunning two-storey home is situated in the premium location of Old Bolwarra, surrounded by historical homes and established English-style gardens. The large corner block boasts vast, open grass areas that are perfect for large families and pets.
The house itself is an architectural marvel, with vaulted ceilings to the kitchen that offer beautiful natural light and stunning views of the rear gardens. From the original patterned plastered ceilings and cornices to the polished Australian hardwood floors and plantation shutters, 61 Kensington Road exudes a sense of grandeur and sophistication
The property offers five queen-sized bedrooms, the larger main bedroom also boasting a spacious dressing room, while renovated bathrooms along with a kitchen with modern appliances and shaker-style cabinetry give the house a contemporary feel. The separate studio and garage offer plenty of space for a home office or creative space, and the in-ground pool is the perfect spot to soak up the sun.
