Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Things to Do

Fun school holiday ideas for the kids

LR
By Lisa Rockman
December 30 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents, wondering how to keep the kids occupied this school holidays? Here is a snapshot of what's on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.