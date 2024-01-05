Chance to exceed your expectations

Newcastle Herald's Property of the Week, Saturday January 6: 115 Wyndham Way, Eleebana:
A home of modern elegance and outdoor harmony, this family retreat takes full advantage of reserve-lined block to deliver a leafy piece of paradise of unsurpassed style.
Created to focus on seamless indoor and outdoor living, 115 Wyndham Way is a natural entertainer where a dream open plan area complete with island kitchen is ready to cater to any occasion and draws you out to a captivating alfresco space and flawless pool that invites a swim.
Listing agent Anthony Di Nardo from Belle Property Lake Macquarie said that the property presented a rare opportunity. "To be able to purchase such a contemporary, high-end finished home on such a large block size, 1299 square metres, is unique.
"The main feature of this home is the pool area, with the reserve backdrop, and the pool features travertine paving, pergola space and tropical gardens that enhance privacy," he said. "Built with a flawless indoor to outdoor flow, the pool and outdoor entertaining space will be the highlight in the warmer seasons."
The fully appointed main bedroom boasts two stunning walk-in robes along with a private ensuite, and benefits from the formal lounge that sits along with it on the split-level. There are also three additional bedrooms with built-in robes, all anchored around a luxe main bathroom complete with freestanding bath.
The open plan kitchen, dining, and living area are full of light and perfect for any budding chef with the kitchen proving plenty of bench space thanks to the gourmet Caesarstone island bench, and also includes gas cooktop, dishwasher and walk-in pantry.
The walk-in pantry highlights the exceptional storage design of this exceptional property. Storage is further boosted with the large linen closet providing plenty of space inside, while outside the double garage and rear single garage make for great storage outside the home.
Offering exception privacy, outside there is plenty of space to entertain family and friends in the expansive yard or keep it reserved for the kids to play.
115 Wyndham Way is easily accessible to quality schools, a boat ramp and the lake, local parks, and a popular waterfront bowling club, all while being just a five minute commute into Warners Bay's superb dining and shopping hub.
