'Reductive argument': clash over affordable housing levy scheme

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated December 27 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 8:30am
The Property Council of Australia will review a proposed new affordable housing levy on Newcastle developments, but said greater government collaboration was needed to unlock much-needed housing supply.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

