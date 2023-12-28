Short Stories 2024: Splat

The first time Poppy saw the ocean her mother tried to drown her.
Poppy was a kid with long limbs and knobby knees and was just starting to work out how to be a person, let alone a girl. She had been country-bound all her life and the most experience she'd had with a large body of water was the old dam the sheep drank from. It had become more mud than liquid in Poppy's lifetime and the sheep visited out of habit more than anything than else.
But at the restaurant on the wharf, the sea stretched forever. The horizon kept on going until the lines blurred and her eyes couldn't quite catch where it ended. Her mouth gaped until her mother pinched her chin.
"Ow!" Poppy whined.
"It's not ladylike. I expect better from you. Especially today."
Poppy nodded and would have slouched low into her seat until she remembered that wasn't allowed either and straightened up instead. It was hard to keep track of all the rules, there were more and more, the further they got from the farm.
Mother was meeting some Important People today. So Poppy was to be on her best behaviour. This meant wearing a dress (eww) that itched but actually made Mother smile when she looked at her.
The meeting today was about selling something. The only selling Poppy knew about was sheep, and she didn't think she'd ever seen Mother near one before. How could she sell something she knew nothing about?
One of the men coughed and hid a smile behind his hand. Poppy looked down and was dismayed to find her dress streaked with melted ice-cream.
But Mother must have felt good about it because she had given Poppy an ice-cream. It was even in the shape of a funny looking man.
When the Important People showed up, they were dressed alike and even had the same haircut. They smiled charmingly at Mother, but grimaced when they saw Poppy.
"Don't worry, she won't be a problem." Mother gave Poppy a warning touch on her shoulders. "She'll be quiet and behave. Won't you, dear?"
Poppy nodded.
They droned on. The ice-cream dripped down her hand. Poppy licked it as fast as she could. Mother kept giving her looks like she was going to snatch it off her at any second. She was in a race against her mother's patience and goodwill. Both in short supply.
Until Dad left and forgot to take Poppy and the sheep with him, Mother had always seemed like an accessory to the household. She spent much of her time in the shadows of her room. She only appeared when guests arrived, then shone with things that dangled from her wrists and ears.
She was so pretty then that Poppy could barely look at her.
Poppy had a fuzzy memory of toddling to her mother's bedside trying to grab at her nose. But as was her habit, Mother slept long after the sun grew hot and ignored the annoyance of her child. Bored with patting Mother's unresponsive cheek, she'd gone to the bedside table which held things forbidden to Poppy. She immediately wanted to put them in her mouth.
White boxes left half opened and plastic cylinders with impossible lids stood guard over the true prizes. Little pellets that scattered everywhere in all different colours, shapes and sizes. Much smaller than what the sheep ate. Instead, they reminded her of the jellybeans her father would sneak to her. Poppy had just touched a fetching red one when a once limp hand grabbed her arm.
"What are you doing?" Mother slurred. "You know not to touch."
Poppy didn't know the right the answer, so she burst into tears instead. "These are mine, Poppy. Mine." Her grip tightened, and tears and pain increased. "Do you understand?"
Next thing she remembered, she had a sore butt and a door slammed behind her. Luckily, Dad had been there with one of his Dad hugs. They'd always made things better. Poppy missed them.
~
"We've seen the pictures of the property, but unfortunately our client won't make the purchase unless ... blah, blah, blah." Poppy tuned out the rest of the boring conversation.
Suddenly, the worst happened.
Splat.
Poppy's ice-cream had fallen to the ground. It looked like one of her baby paintings.
She cursed.
It was one of the words she wasn't allowed to use, but she had heard her Dad yell it enthusiastically when things went wrong. It didn't hurt that it rhymed with her favourite animal, duck.
"Poppy!"
One of the men coughed and hid a smile behind his hand. Poppy looked down and was dismayed to find her dress streaked with melted ice-cream. What a waste. She tried to pick it up. But a familiar hand wrapped around her arm.
"Look what you've done to your dress." Mother's voice had the same special temper that existed between thunder and lightning. Between the boom and the crack.
Oh, no.
"Excuse us, gentlemen."
Mother dragged her away. Poppy felt tears forming, but did her best to keep them in. They never helped. Mother took her to the end where there was a ramp down to the water that slipped out of sight. It was noisy. Waves smacked against the concrete and wood.
"You ruined it!" Mother paced in front of her. "You just had to do one thing today. One. Thing." She clenched her fists. "Why can't you ever do what you're told?"
Poppy wiped her nose on her sleeve. "I'm sor -" She never got to finish.
Splat.
Cold. Heavy. Down. Poppy kicked wildly - her dress twisted around her legs. She tried to yell but got a mouthful of saltwater instead. She could see the faint outline of Mother getting darker.
Why was she always so hard to see?
Just as she started to fall asleep, she was heaved up and out of the water.
Arms held Poppy as she coughed and coughed.
"You forgive me Poppy, don't you?" Mother begged her. "Please."
Poppy didn't know how to answer, so she lied instead.
"Yes."
