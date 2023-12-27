SMRs can't beat renewables for true value

The CSIRO, in its GenCost report, has determined that an electricity grid carrying 90 per cent renewables would deliver much cheaper electricity to households compared with fossil fuels and nuclear.
This is even taking into account expenditure of $30 billion for new transmission lines and projects to provide back-up power when the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining, such as the $12 billion Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro dam. The comparison figures are compelling.
The report also concluded that small modular reactors (SMR) would be much more expensive than coal or gas plants, let alone renewables. The most advanced SMR project in the world, under development by NuScale in the US, was abandoned in November due to a 70 per cent blowout in the project cost. It had been expected to take another 15 years to come to fruition
This makes a mockery of the policy trumpeted by Dutton, Littleproud (and a handful of contributors to this page) for SMRs to be developed to meet the Coalition policy of net zero emissions by 2050, rather than taking advantage of the abundant renewable resources available in Australia.
To an observer unfamiliar with Dutton's style of politics this may seem like madness. But to those of us who are exposed to Dutton's toxic politics, negativity and divisiveness daily, it comes as no surprise.
The recently reported cost of comparing nuclear reactors to renewable energy shows renewables are one third the price, but fails to mention they are only available one third of the time.
Then take in the factor that renewables often don't work, but still require the whole of Australia's electrical infrastructure to be replaced, at a cost of over a trillion dollars.
Then there are the storage batteries such as the one to replace the former Liddell power station, costing 1.5 billion dollars per MW, which incidentally will only work for an hour when under peak demand, and last no more than 20 years.
I am not going to bother adding up the numbers, because everyone can see which one is the most expensive, the most unreliable, the biggest mistake.
On December 9 this year, the federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, released a national statement concerning COP 28, a climate conference then being held in Dubai.
The report by the minister said Australia must redouble its efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions.
The comment by the minister is absolutely correct. But, as Australia is the second largest exporter of coal in the world, which is causing the release into the atmosphere of massive amounts of greenhouse gases, the question is: When will the federal Labor Party be prepared to see the export of coal, a huge revenue earner for Australia, cease or be greatly reduced?
As long as Australia remains a major exporter of greenhouse gas-emitting products it will continue to be looked upon by the rest of the world as a prime cause of human-induced climate change.
With recent polls showing falling support for federal Labor, particularly from some of its traditional base, in my opinion, Blackout Bowen is a big part of their problem due to his ill-conceived and pig-headed idea to rely on wind and solar for all our electricity needs.
He must be a slow learner, as he was a big part of the reason that Labor lost the 2019 federal election due to his unpopular proposals to discontinue the negative gearing tax advantages and the share franking credits benefits, both of which would have affected so many voters.
Maybe Airbus Albo should have a word in Bowen's ear before it's too late?
Unfortunately, it's Warren Dean ("Find common ground, serve common good", Letters, 23/12) who makes no sense. He agrees that "opposition is about providing reasoned alternative policies and better solutions".
I don't know if he's heard, or only watches the ABC, but Peter Dutton and Jacinta Price have a better solution to the marginalised indigenous problem but were voted down by Labor.
Dutton had a better solution to the foreign detainee problem and had to tell Labor how to fix it.
It seems I have to keep repeating that it's the opposition's job to oppose ridiculous and weak policies and the government is incessantly advocating them.
I read with interest that the RAAF base at Williamtown was planning a rapid upgrade, the project being urgent for the defence of Australia ('$110m RAAF base boost', Newcastle Herald, 26/12). But I am confused. I'm wondering if anyone could tell me what exactly is the current military threat we are facing, or what the imminent threat might be? Or even what the expected threat is over the next decade or so? Why the urgency?
The Jets; one nil down after an offside goal that VAR reconstituted. Then two nil down from a penalty that an astute referee would have called a dive ... and so it goes. Later in Melbourne, the Academy Awards were in full flight; Jakolis and Miranda . . . Behich and Machach . . . as an old school footballer this behaviour is embarrassing to watch. Another goal fest round at least.
Why is it that Herald sports journalists write, "generally" favourable reviews of the Newcastle Jets? The truth is that the Jets are a rubbish football team. Dare I say the Jets are the Australian equivalent of Birmingham City, mediocre with the occasional glimmer of brighter days to come. But my hopes spring eternal.
I write in support of Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery. I do not live in her electorate and I am not a personal friend. I have followed the Jeremy Bath saga, and have found his comments about Sonia degrading and insulting. This great representative has served her constituents with honour and integrity for a long time and is very well respected. Pinnacle Integrity's investigation is weak and flawed. A comprehensive investigation needs to be held.
Peter Dolan ("Little choice in Middle-East", Letters 22/12) wants us to sympathise with the Israeli government as it murders innocent civilians because it is "trying to minimise the loss of innocent lives as best it can". Can Mr Dolan provide a figure, acceptable to him, of how many murdered babies and children it would take for that minimum to be breached?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.