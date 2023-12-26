All the photos from the Newcastle Boxing Day races

"It's very pleasing to win, especially being the Alan Gollogly handicap; he was a mate of ours and a Newcastle Herald columnist back in the day," trainer Kris Lees said moments after the horse crossed the line. Lees, who had brought only one other contender to the local meet on Tuesday - the three-year-old Surreal I Am, also ridden by Bullock to third place in race three - said he was glad to see the crowd turn out for the Boxing Day meet.