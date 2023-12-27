Cardiff-Boolaroo look towards run home in bid for NDCA finals spot

JAY Sneddon has studied the Newcastle District Cricket Association draw enough to give Cardiff-Boolaroo every chance of reaching finals in first grade despite sitting outside the top four at the Christmas break.
CBs are fifth on the ladder and six points, or one win, shy of the qualifying mark for semis with a handful of two-day encounters remaining in the new year.
They lost back-to-back games, most recently staving off an outright attempt from title holders Wallsend, after opening their 2023-2024 campaign with a 4-2 record.
"We've already played City, Stockton and Wallsend but I think they might still have to play each other so one of them has to drop points," CBs captain Sneddon told the Newcastle Herald.
"If we can string some wins together, it will leave an opening for us there."
Cardiff-Boolaroo (29 points) resume competition against winless Toronto (5) at Pasterfield Sports Complex on January 6 before visiting Hamilton-Wickham (28), who are equal sixth with Merewether (28).
Joint leaders Charlestown (44) and City (44) await CBs either side of Waratah-Mayfield (22).
Fourth-placed Wallsend (35) finish the regular season with Charlestown and third-ranked Stockton (38), replicating last season's grand final in the last round, following match ups against University (18), Belmont (20) and Waratah-Mayfield.
Charlestown and City clash at Kahibah Oval in round nine (January 20, 27), potentially helping decide the minor premiership.
Williams, named skipper of the junior Bush Blues squad, has recently been sidelined for CBs due to a broken thumb.
Rahul Bakshi and Griffin Lea have been among the club's best performers during the first half of summer.
