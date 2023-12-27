Merewether's Josh Geary leads NDCA player-of-year points at Christmas break

MEREWETHER captain Josh Geary will take a slender lead into the second half of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade season, one in front of reigning player-of-the-year Oli Carter.
The race for the top individual prize in 2023-2024 has 12 cricketers within five points of one another, now just a handful of two-day fixtures remaining after the Christmas break.
Geary has collected 10 votes from the opening eight rounds this campaign with title holder, City skipper and English county representative Carter sitting on nine.
Umpires allocate points based on a 3-2-1 system at the end of each game.
Geary has scored 282 runs at an average of 40.29 and taken 17 wickets at 12 apiece, which features a century (100) and best figures of 6-13.
Carter's 323 runs, plus another 65 in City's Tom Locker Cup final victory last month, started with knocks of 50 and 74 before a season-high 90 against defending premiers Wallsend.
Charlestown all-rounder Adam Winchester, currently sidelined with a knee injury, ranks third with eight points.
Wallsend's Jacob Montgomery, who claimed the gong in 2019-2020, sits alongside University's Alex Stafa and Charlestown's Daniel Chillingworth (7 points).
Half-a-dozen players, including two-time winner Joseph Price, have six points. Griffin Lea, Rahul Baksi (Cardiff-Boolaroo), Adrian Isherwood (Belmont), Josh McTaggart (Stockton) and Callan Fowler (City) are the others.
