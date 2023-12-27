Holiday travel headache as traffic banks up at bottlenecks

HOLIDAY traffic is causing a headache in the Hunter as bottlenecks struggle to cope with more people on the roads.
Live Traffic NSW has warned that holiday traffic is heavy northbound on the Pacific Motorway (M1) between Warnervale and Cooranbong.
Cars began to build up on the New England Highway early on Wednesday when emergency services were called to a two-car crash at the Tarro bridge.
Live Traffic NSW said about 7am that traffic was banked up for about three kilometres.
The collision site was cleared and traffic began to flow again but the chaos continued when a breakdown closed one northbound lane near Anderson Drive at Hexham.
Live Traffic NSW has warned drivers that holiday traffic continues to be heavy today on the M1 at Beresfield and on the New England Highway through Tarro.
The authority has urged drivers to slow down and allow extra travel time.
There are also roadworks in the area to be mindful of.
Police have asked people travelling on Hunter roads to please be patient and know when to take a break.
