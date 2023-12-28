Renae Burdack back to coach where it all began with Hunter Hurricanes

RENAE Burdack returns in 2024 to where it all began with the Hunter Hurricanes, coaching the men's squad in the Australian Water Polo League.
Burdack was the inaugural male mentor when the Newcastle club first entered the national competition around two decades ago, holding the role until 2008.
The former Aussie representative only answered the call up recently.
"It was our first year of national league so it's around two decades since I started coaching the men. My last year was 2008 so it's a long time ago," Burdack told the Newcastle Herald.
"I've still been involved with the sport and coached at different levels, but I don't know if I've ever coached any of these players. It will be good to get to know them and see what we can do."
Burdack, enjoying a season out of the senior ranks in 2023 after coaching the Hunter women's squad between 2020 and 2022, will guide a new-look Hurricanes in the men's league next year.
Keenan Marsden (Drummoyne), who recently put his Olympic dream on hold after withdrawing from the Australian program, and his brother Mitch (not playing) are key departures.
Also missing are Corey Allan (moved away) and Sam Bloomfield (Sydney University), who has been selected in the national under-20 squad.
Burdack's son Spencer continues his time in the US college system with University of the Pacific.
Travis McFadyen has shown interest in returning to the club alongside the Holmes brothers, Brady and Blake. Lucas Mackaway will go around again.
Burdack, assisted by Scott Berry, has yet to unveil an official team list.
Prior to Burdack's appointment, the likes of Jake Robinson and goalkeeper Luke Dunford helped steer the ship during the recent Sydney Super League campaign.
"They have six group sessions a week plus other stuff on their own. It's hard to put in all that work and coach themselves," Burdack said.
The Hurricanes underwent a mid-season coaching change in 2023 with two-time Olympian Dan Marsden stepping down and Matt Skinner finishing off.
The first of 20 home-and-away games will be against Drummoyne at Lambton Pool on February 3.
Shannon Jones continues in the Hunter women's coaching position for a second term. It's understood the Hurricanes have two female imports - one from the US and the other Holland.
