Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen girls accused of chase in stolen Audi amid holiday safety operation

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 27 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle and Hunter highway patrol's Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes. Picture by Simone de Peak
Newcastle and Hunter highway patrol's Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes. Picture by Simone de Peak

THREE teenagers are set to front court after a 15-year-old girl and two joyriders allegedly led police on a Boxing Day chase in a stolen luxury car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.