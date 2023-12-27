Teen girls accused of chase in stolen Audi amid holiday safety operation

THREE teenagers are set to front court after a 15-year-old girl and two joyriders allegedly led police on a Boxing Day chase in a stolen luxury car.
The dramatic pursuit came amid a police operation targeting road rule breakers during the Christmas and New Year period, which saw hundreds of Newcastle and Hunter drivers fined.
Highway patrol officers saw an Audi hatchback that was reported stolen from Sydney earlier this month while patrolling on the Pacific Motorway at Freemans Waterhole just after midnight on December 26.
Police gave chase when the car allegedly failed to stop.
Road spikes were deployed on the Central Coast Highway and the Audi was brought to a stop a short time later, police said.
The 15-year-old girl accused of being behind the wheel was taken to Gosford Police Station and charged with police pursuit, driving never licensed, speeding by more than 45 kilometres per hour, and stealing a car.
Two other girls, aged 14 and 15, were charged with joyriding in a stolen car.
The alleged driver was released on strict bail conditions to front a children's court on Thursday, while the other two teenagers were bailed to front courts in January.
The holiday road operation in the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley police districts saw more than 5400 drivers breath tested and 375 drug tested between December 22 and December 26.
There were no deadly crashes in the local area during that time.
Newcastle and Hunter highway patrol command Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes told the Newcastle Herald there were hundreds of infringements issued by his team and general duties officers.
"Whilst we're certainly encouraged by the lack of any fatal collisions in the Newcastle and Hunter area during the course of the operation to date ... as a driving public, we still have some way to go," he said.
"The majority of the driving public appear to have taken heed of police warnings and are doing so in a safe manner.
"We encourage more road users to be mindful of how their behaviour can impact the safety of others, including people with them and those around them."
During the first five days of the high-visibility operation in the Newcastle and Hunter area, seven people were caught for seatbelt offences, 22 for mobile phone use, and 208 for speeding.
Whilst they may seem minor to some people, they can often have a major consequences.- Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes
Seven drivers were over the blood alcohol limit while behind the wheel, or were driving under the influence.
There were 278 notices dished out for other traffic infringements, according to police.
Chief Inspector Barnes said all of those offences were common features in fatal and serious injury collisions.
"Whilst they may seem minor to some people, they can often have a major consequences," he said.
The Christmas and New Year road safety operation runs state-wide until midnight on January 1, including double demerits.
Police will be out in force patrolling and doing random breath and drug testing, as well as targeting dangerous and distracted driving.
Anyone that sees someone behaving erratically on the roads should contact Crime Stoppers so officers can stop them or check they are okay.
A total of 1253 people have been killed on Australia's roads in the 12 months to November 30, according to the Australian Road Deaths Database.
It is a 6.3 per cent jump on the previous year and the highest 12-month road toll since March 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.