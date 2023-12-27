Your live music gig guide to electrify New Year's Eve celebrations

Skegss, with Twelve Point Buck, Bronte Alva - King Street Bandroom
Time On Earth, with Virescent, Corpse Harvest - Hamilton Station Hotel
Well?, with Catpiss, Starcrazy - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Poltergiest 9000, with Inimata, Sheena Dalis Swedish Magazines, Procession - Hamilton Station Hotel
James Thomson Band - Seven Seas Hotel
Neverending 80s - Lizotte's
Smacked Youth, with Grub, Ragdoll - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Live Baby Live: INXS Tribute Show - Wickham Park Hotel
Screamin' Gay: Summer Shake-Up ft. Kalin Klein, Dammit Janet - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
William John Jr - Royal Oak Hotel
Loserfest ft. Loser, Deadshowws, Soda Simulator, Acacia Blue, Sonic Reducer, Maize, Dead Beat Dad Bod - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Just A Gent, with DJ Billie Spins, Pilo - Grand Junction Hotel
NYE Party - King Street
Damnation, with Kisstory, Dee Minor and The Dischords, Edge of Seventeen: Fleetwood Mac - Toronto Hotel
The Lass NYE ft. Chris Gearin, Jamie Taco, Jun Wan, Midway, Neon Motion, Pink Carnation, Shuvcheck, Someone's Friends, The Blessed Dylan b2b Urby, Zoe - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
