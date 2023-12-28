The surprising story of how this Lake suburb got its name (and then changed it to Windale)

The Hunter is full of little surprises.
I'm a comparatively recent import to Newcastle - September just gone marked six years since I moved (only about 74 years and a dozen or so relatives buried at Sandgate before my official local's badge shows up in the mail). However, there's rarely a day when something truly astounding happens right on the doorstep.
Take this for a scene: It was a Saturday a couple of weeks back, and a hot one.
I was running a job around Honeysuckle about 11am when I passed a 1928 Stutz motor car parked in the slip lane along Stewart Avenue just before the turn.
It was a beauty, all done up in full restoration, with whitewall tyres, a little basket on the back, and polished to a gleam.
Its owner was Bob Roberts, a vintage car collector from Maitland, and it was his first outing.
A minor breakdown had caused the unscheduled stop on Stewart Avenue before a tow was called, which Bob was quick to pass as not worth the mention, but it's not every day you see a car of that vintage, and he was happy to chat while the tow driver went about tying it down.
One online valuer put the Stutz, now close to 100 years old, as worth anywhere between $87,000 and $156,800, and here it was in all its glory, motoring (or near enough to) along Stewart Avenue like it had just fallen out of time.
Maybe it's the peculiar line of work that we are in, maybe it's that Newcastle is just full of interesting people, but it seems like there are stories like that everywhere.
Take Windale for another example - the original Surprise Town of the Hunter.
Back in 1952, the Newcastle Sun (which was bought by the Newcastle Herald in 1936 and published until 1980) described the suburb as a Cinderella Township because infrastructure was so short in its founding years when it was bought up by the state for social housing, that the residents had no other choice but to band together in the adverse circumstances and make things work.
In 1954, a letter to the Sun described the 1.8 square-kilometre suburb as having 2100 residents, 650 homes, and one telephone.
It was a public phone that doubled as the connection for local post business, and if the line went down, residents had to walk across to Gateshead as the nearest alternative.
"Such a state of affairs must create a world record. But it reflects little credit on the (Post-Master General's Department)," the writer, aptly pen-named "Ring Me", wrote, adding: "So, this is progressive Australia in 1954!"
Stories like this explain how the suburb between Gateshead and Mount Hutton became known as Surprise Town.
In March 1892, according to local history, David Hamlin and Johannes Jacob Bertram subdivided a portion of the original land grant of 1876.
They called the lot 'Surprise Township' because of its unexpected and isolated location. It was shorted to Surprise Town in 1913.
The state eventually bought up the land for social housing in 1949.
It was renamed Windale in March 1951 (a change, incidentally, supported by the Surprise Town Progress Association that was formed a year earlier - it was also renamed the Windale Progress Association).
A short mention of the council resolution was made in the Herald's Tuesday, March 20, edition in 1951.
The new name was a nod to early settlers Vere James Winn and his wife, Emily, who came to South Street in 1917.
In 1929, there were four houses in Surprise Town. According to local record, the first shop sold lollies and was opened by Lillian Gore in 1952, who also operated the post shop from her home.
By 1966, there were 813 homes, eight aged care units, and six local stores. There were just over 3400 residents, according to the 2021 Census, and 1562 homes with median house prices valued at around $560,000.
Writer Max Saxby published a history of the local suburb in 1990, in which much of the Windale story is recorded from its earliest pre-colonial roots throughout its settlement.
See what I mean? Surprises everywhere.
