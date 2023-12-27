Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jets out to finish 2023 with a bang and back-to-back wins at home

By Renee Valentine
December 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby Copus-Brown, right, celebrates a Newcastle Jets goal with Emily van Egmond this season. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Libby Copus-Brown, right, celebrates a Newcastle Jets goal with Emily van Egmond this season. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Libby Copus-Brown believes the Newcastle Jets can finish 2023 on a high by backing up their first home win of the A-League Women's campaign with another at No.2 Sportsground on New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.