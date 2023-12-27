Newcastle Rebels squad taking shape ahead of NSW Country title defence

REBELS representative coach Garth Brennan says his Newcastle Rugby League squad has begun taking shape ahead of next year's NSW Country Championships title defence.
Brennan, a former NRL mentor who was officially appointed to the role in September, hopes to announce a team next month and begin training for a tournament opener likely against Central Coast at Cessnock Sportsground on March 3.
"I've had interest from high-profile players who haven't wanted to play in the past and also people reaching out to me who want to be considered to be part of it," Brennan told the Newcastle Herald.
"And that's what you want, you want it to be a prestigious team and not just pick and choose if you play or not.
"I won't pick players who don't want to play, but I'd like to think the majority of players want to be part of it. We want the best squad we can and we want to represent Newcastle the best we can."
Brennan also made note of "selecting some younger guys in the squad looking ahead to the future" and those "who might still have the light on to make NRL".
The state knockout competition should be wrapped up before Newcastle first grade kicks off April 13, avoiding a crossover seen earlier this year.
Rebels beat Riverina 49-16 in the 2023 decider and earned nine NSW Country jerseys - joint Newcastle RL player of the year Luke Huth, Chad O'Donnell, Cameron Anderson, Ben Stone, Sam Clune, Gary Anderson, James Bradley, Jayden Butterfield and Lincoln Smith.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.