Lake Macquarie entry Millennium Falcon retires because of crew illness

MILLENNIUM Falcon has retired from this year's Sydney To Hobart with race organisers citing crew illness on Wednesday afternoon.
The Sparkman And Stephens 39 was debuting in the famed event for owner-skipper Robert Griffits, a Lake Macquarie ophthalmologist.
Millennium Falcon was still out to sea, just north of Nowra, around 6pm on December 27.
At that same stage, 11 yachts had pulled out since Boxing Day and reduced the overall fleet to 92.
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) entry Frantic, owned and skippered by Michael Martin, improved eight places to 19th on line honours during a 24-hour period. The TP52 Donovan was 72nd in IRC overall and 11th for IRC division one.
Mako, a Sydney 40 skippered by NCYC chief executive Paul O'Rourke, was 45th on line honours, 14th PHS overall, sixth for PHS division one and 20th in Corinthian PHS.
She's The Culprit and Vertie were alongside one another in 67th and 68th respectively.
Reporting "minor repairs along the way" via social media at Wednesday lunchtime, She's The Culprit was third in both PHS and PHS division two. The Glen Picasso-skippered Inglis-Jones 39, out of Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, was also eighth in Corinthian PHS.
Verite, a J99 with owner-skipper Paul Beath on debut in the race, sat second across three categories - IRC division five, IRC Corinthian and two-handed IRC. The NCYC boat was ninth in IRC handicap.
