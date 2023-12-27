Missing man Terry Pakes found safe and well

UPDATE:
Police say they have found missing man Terry Pakes safe and well.
It followed a public call for help sent to media outlets in the early hours of Thursday morning.
EARLIER REPORT
Police are appealing for public help to find a man missing from the Hunter Region.
Terry Pakes, 41, was last seen in Ashley's Tower near Racecourse Road at Cessnock just before 2pm on December 27.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers from Hunter Valley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
There are serious concerns for Mr Pake's welfare as he lives with autism.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a large build, and short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a Cronulla Sharks jersey, black shorts, black shoes, and was carrying a black bum bag.
Anyone with information about Mr Pake's whereabouts is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
