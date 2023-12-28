Newcastle Ocean Baths first closure day for cleaning confirmed

The Newcastle Ocean Baths will be emptied for cleaning in the new year for the first time since the site's major overhaul.
The baths re-opened to the public on December 21 after an almost two-year renovation.
The pool will be emptied for cleaning and re-filled on Wednesday, January 3.
The baths were previously emptied for cleaning and refilled once a week, however new pumps have been installed as part of the remodel, meaning water can be recirculated in six hours without needing to empty the baths.
The old pump system was dependent on tidal movement to refill the baths after cleaning.
The baths will be closed for the duration of the cleaning process on January 3. While it is unclear how long this will take, it is expected to be faster than before the renovation.
City of Newcastle has not confirmed how often cleaning will occur moving forward.
Merewether Ocean Baths are cleaned once a week on Thursdays.
