Transport hub ideas must be floated with MPs

I don't know or care who was telling the truth in the Lehrmann case. I honestly cannot tell. However, what concerns me is that Liberal staffers employed at Australia's Parliament House, particularly by the assistant minister of Home Affairs, and potentially later the Minister of Defence, are now on record as being able to use cocaine (in the case of Lehrmann), get drunk while working for a Minister of the executive government and, according to each sides' barristers in the cases, make misleading statements or mistruths about a criminal offence.