Transport hub ideas must be floated with MPs

I follow Bradley Perrett's insightful columns with great interest, especially when he writes about China and Australia's relationship with it.
As a citizen always on the lookout for things that need fixing or improving in the community, I enjoyed Perrett's recent column "From dud to hub: relocate station" (Herald, 22/12) on relocating Kotara Station.
This sounds a logical and feasible idea, although expensive, as it probably involves acquisition of private property and high construction costs.
Has this relocation idea been floated with local politicians, especially now that Labor is in power in both state and federal governments?
We need to hear their comments on this forward-thinking public-infrastructure investment, considering their policy of increasing housing density near transport hubs.
I refer to the article "Blanketed in bypass dust" (Herald, 21/12), and my letter also published ("Dust suppression crucial to protect residents", Letters, 21/12) that led to the article. This is a real issue of concern and I don't accept the response given by a spokeswoman from NSW Transport.
In all my time travelling up either McCaffery Drive or Grandview Road, turning left onto lookout road, I have never seen one water cart as quoted by the spokesperson.
I would also question the use of dust gauges she quoted they are installed next to and around the work site. They are no good there. They need to be in the neighbouring suburbs to gauge the dust being experienced by the community daily, not just once a month.
The completion date of this project is the end of 2025, so these ongoing complaints need to be addressed and enforced by the EPA to ensure we are not subjected to this ongoing pollution daily.
I don't know or care who was telling the truth in the Lehrmann case. I honestly cannot tell. However, what concerns me is that Liberal staffers employed at Australia's Parliament House, particularly by the assistant minister of Home Affairs, and potentially later the Minister of Defence, are now on record as being able to use cocaine (in the case of Lehrmann), get drunk while working for a Minister of the executive government and, according to each sides' barristers in the cases, make misleading statements or mistruths about a criminal offence.
The job of these ministerial staffers is not insignificant. They were employed to uphold the values of our liberal democracy and were key staff in protecting our country.
One of the most prolific, and sometimes controversial, letter writers to the Newcastle Herald over the past 30 to 40 years, Don Fraser of Belmont, passed away on December 21, aged 83. Many would not be aware that Don, as well as being a top-level hockey and golf player, was a well-respected and talented musician, playing saxophone, clarinet, flute and guitar, and providing vocals.
Many of the older readers would be aware of The Palais, a dance held every Friday and Saturday nights in Newcastle. Don was a founding member of the resident band, The Hi Fis, who were also the resident band at NBN Channel 3 in the early days of the station's inception when live programs were telecast each week, e.g. Saturday Date.
Don was very well known in Hunter and Newcastle music circles.
RIP Don.
The Prime Minister in his Christmas speech said the result of the Voice referendum was "not a loss for him" because he wasn't Indigenous and that the debate was not about politicians, meaning him.
During the referendum, he fully endorsed the Uluru Statement, even though he read only the first page and spent half a million of taxpayers' money on the Yes campaign, which he led, and now wipes his hands of the result. This is what happens when self-interest and hubris is at stake which, for politicians, inevitably reverts to focusing on themselves and their future electability.
Here we go again: cricket and inane comments from commentary teams. Don't they know we can see for ourselves what the score is and who's out? It's not radio. Volume off is the only way to go.
Maureen Davidson feels sorry for the youths who are locked up at Christmas time ("Wish for Indigenous youth", Letters, 23/12). I feel sorry for the people impacted by their crimes. A really good way not to be locked up is to not break the law. I think you'd be singing a different hymn if you'd had your car stolen and trashed by thugs.
It seems very strange to me that an Australian citizen teaching English long-term in Japan would be so inconsistent with his spelling.
Perhaps the CEO of the City of Newcastle, Jeremy Bath, can reassure the ratepayers of Newcastle that his time and energy taken up with the Scott Neylon letter-writing scandal is not being conducted during his council-paid work hours or compromising his council duties.
According to news reports, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) failed to notify the people of far north Queensland of their forecast that the region may get more than one metre of rainfall from cyclone Jasper. If the BOM will not warn us of its 24-hour predictions, how can we be confident of its warnings on futuristic forecasts of climate change?
There have been only three barbers in the Stockton business in 100 years, my father Jack Tapp was the barber from 1946 to 1979, when Danny Everingham took over ("The man who can't say no", Weekender, 16/12). There was a billiard room at the back with three tables. The barber before my father was George Pinnock, who I understand was there for about 25 years, he was also the SP bookie. I recall seeing the loose floorboard where he kept his book.
I was sorry to hear of the passing of Herald letter writer Don Fraser, whose contributions over the years have generally been straight to the point and often with a touch of humour. Don was a musician, a former NSW hockey representative and well known in the cricket and golfing communities. He was a breath of fresh air on this page and I'm going to miss his contributions.
