Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Transport hub ideas must be floated with MPs

By Letters to the Editor
December 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kotara Station's not a hive of activity.
Kotara Station's not a hive of activity.

I follow Bradley Perrett's insightful columns with great interest, especially when he writes about China and Australia's relationship with it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.