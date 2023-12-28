Newcastle Herald
'Critical holiday period': 200 extra blood donors needed in Hunter

By Nick Bielby
Updated December 28 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:00pm
Michael Rothery makes a donation at the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood blood bank at Broadmeadow on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centre in Newcastle will be open on New Year's Day in an attempt to make up for an expected shortfall in the amount of blood products needed over the public holiday period, as the region appears on track to be about 200 donations short of predicted demand across the Hunter.

