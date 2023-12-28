'Critical holiday period': 200 extra blood donors needed in Hunter

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centre in Newcastle will be open on New Year's Day in an attempt to make up for an expected shortfall in the amount of blood products needed over the public holiday period, as the region appears on track to be about 200 donations short of predicted demand across the Hunter.
Newcastle-based spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday the organisation needed an extra 150 donors at the Newcastle centre and about 50 at the Maitland blood bank in order to meet the expected demand between now and January 2.
Ms Falkenmire said this was on top of the regular average number of donations each location received.
Aside from the permanent centres, people can donate blood at the mobile blood bank parked at Warners Bay Village Shopping Centre from December 28 to 30.
The plea comes after Australian Red Cross Lifeblood called for more donors to roll up their sleeves in the lead-up to Christmas.
The organisation expects it will need 2400 blood and plasma donors across NSW during what it called a "critical holiday period".
Lifeblood executive director of donor experience Cath Stone said there was a positive response to the call for help before Christmas but the urgent need for more blood donations was ongoing - which was a challenge the organisation faced each year at this time.
"Australians have rallied to donate blood and plasma over the festive season and support patients who rely on blood products for their life-saving treatments," she said.
"As we head into another long weekend, we historically see a drop in the number of people donating.
"These blood and plasma donors have the potential to help patients relying on blood products during this time."
According to Lifeblood, someone will need blood products somewhere in Australia every 18 seconds during the New Year period for reasons ranging from serious accidents, surgery, birthing complications, or cancer treatment.
"Donating blood takes about an hour but it's a gift that will make a real difference to a patient's life," Ms Stone said.
The Newcastle donor centre will be one of 24 across the state open on New Year's Day. The Maitland centre will be closed for the public holiday.
Visit the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood website or call 13 14 95 to book a donation appointment. A smartphone app is also available to download for free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.