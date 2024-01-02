Police officer turned pilot: Chloe's career change into aviation

AFTER more than a decade patrolling the streets of the Mid North Coast, Chloe O'Grady is a police officer turning pilot.
The TAFE NSW Newcastle student made the career change into the aviation industry through studying a Certificate II in Aeroskills.
Ms O'Grady said it had been a difficult transition leaving the force but she felt supported to pursue her ultimate goal.
"I have big dreams, with my ultimate goal being to one day work for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service," she said.
"There is a set of smaller steps I need to take to achieve that, and my TAFE NSW course has helped me - setting me up well for the future training I will need to achieve it."
She said there were smaller steps she needed to take to achieve that goal and having connections through her course has helped her get her foot in the door.
"When looking to enter the aviation industry, it really makes a difference if you have connections. My teachers have been so incredible, introducing me to important people and companies, to help me build these relationships," she said.
Ms O'Grady was the winner of the Newcastle Airport and Astra Aerolab Aviation Scholarship through the Hunter TAFE Foundation and recognised for her impressive results and dedication to her course.
Valued at $2,500, the new scholarship aims to nurture and grow local talent, helping provide the highly skilled aviation professionals needed to support the global industry.
She said it has provided financial relief to help her continue with her studies.
"Many of us a struggling with the cost of living at the moment, so this scholarship goes a long way to taking the stress off financially so I can stay focused on my goals," she said.
Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said the business is proud to support the scholarship to ensure locals have a pathway into the aviation and aerospace industries.
"The scholarship ensures we have a pipeline of talented individuals like Chloe being trained for the jobs of the future. With the expansion of Newcastle Airport and development of Astra Aerolab, our defence and aerospace precinct, we are building the jobs of the future," he said.
President of the Hunter TAFE foundation Karen Howard said local partnerships are integral to the success of their initiatives.
"The Hunter TAFE Foundation is proud to partner with the Newcastle Airport and Astra Aerolab to nurture and grow local talent in the industry."
TAFE NSW delivers a range of programs that encourage women to enter the aviation industry, including the joint program with RDA Hunter, Girls with a Mission, where female high school students from the Hunter region gather at the Aviation Skills Hub at TAFE NSW Newcastle, for workshops and career presentations from representatives in the industry.
Data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency shows that in 2021-22 women represented between 4.1 per cent and 21.1 per cent of employees in roles in the aviation sector which have traditionally been dominated by men.
