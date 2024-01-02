Newcastle Herald
Police officer turned pilot: Chloe's career change into aviation

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
January 2 2024 - 4:00pm
TAFE NSW Newcastle Aviation student Chloe O'Grady with her scholarship. Picture supplied
AFTER more than a decade patrolling the streets of the Mid North Coast, Chloe O'Grady is a police officer turning pilot.

