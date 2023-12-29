Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the Hunter

IT'S time to light your sparklers, pop your streamers, put on your glow sticks and say goodbye to 2023.
The new year is fast approaching and the Newcastle Herald has scoured the socials to put together a go-to-guide for where you can ring in 2024.
Whether it's through watching fireworks, taking the family somewhere or going for a dance - we've got you covered with a spectacular array of events happening across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and Maitland.
If you have an event you would like to add email news@newcastleherald.com.au
Newcastle foreshore will ring in the New Year with a combined fireworks and air show set to light up the city skyline with festivities kicking off from 4pm. The main event at 6.30pm will feature three jaw-dropping aerobatic flyovers by Paul Bennet Airshows and their fleet of aerobatic and war planes. Fireworks will begin from 9pm.
Queens Wharf foreshore 4pm to 9.15pm. The Queens Wharf precinct will be transformed into a vibrant carnival with rides, inflatables and amusements, roving entertainers, dance floors, maker stations and art workshops, and a dedicated Sensory Area.
Fire dancer show (6pm and 8pm), Maker Stations, circus and acrobatics workshops (5pm to 8pm), First Nations cultural face painting and basket making (5pm to 8pm), inflatables, rides and obstacles, bungee trampolines, food trucks and market stalls.
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club has two options: bubbles on arrival, a three-course dinner, three-hour beverage package, VIP table all night, and live music by LOKO ($150 per person); and a cocktail package (bubbles on arrival and a grazing table with live music, $60).
Honeysuckle Hotel for Champagne Dreams, where $50 general admission entry will give you a complimentary drink and the chance to dance the night away with bands. The VIP package is $180 and gives you access to a private VIP dedicated area with separate bar access, a three-hour premium beverage and roaming canape package, a sweets grazing table and a charcuterie grazing table.
Blanca Honeysuckle is hosting a White Party on December 31 from 8.30pm to 12.30am. Tickets cost $158 per person which includes a four-course set sharing menu, a glass of sparkling or beer on arrival, and DJ Cashew playing tunes from 8.30pm. The dress code is white attire (or neutrals). Blanca Sunset is from 4pm to 7pm, with the usual menu on offer.
Âpé Yakitori Bar, also at Honeysuckle, has a $120 per person, four-course menu on offer. Canapes on arrival.
At Bartholomew's Ring the New Year in style with Bettie Bang Bang and her troupe of spectacular performers. Featuring aerial acts, fire performers, circus sideshows, burlesque beauties, and more at 145 King Street, Newcastle
Join CoastXP for its annual New Year's Eve Fireworks experience on Newcastle Harbour. As crowds of people descend on Newcastle City for the annual New Year's Eve Fireworks, CoastXP will be departing Honeysuckle for a not-to-be-missed Fireworks Experience aboard the custom-built boat Atmos.
Jam's Karaoke & Bar is hosting laneway party featuring Rehab Brass Band, big band live karaoke, and DJ Salary Man.
Wallsend Diggers, Mezz Bar will host Rock Rhapsody's NYE party. Doors open at 7pm, over 18's only. Tickets are $10.
Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto has fireworks at 9pm.
Wangi Wangi RSL Club has a barge positioned in front of the club where a breathtaking display of fireworks will occur at 9pm, treating spectators to a dazzling 15-minute show.
Morisset Park, Trinity Point will illuminate the skies between 8.30-9pm. Find a comfortable spot along Trinity Point Drive and witness the reflection of fireworks dancing on the tranquil waters of Lake Macquarie.
Bargoed House, Swansea has its first 12 minute fireworks display at 9pm. At midnight a second 10 minute display will spark.
Caves Beach Surf Life Saving Club are hosting an epic New Year's Eve Party. Enjoy delicious Brazillian barbecue by Pampa Flame Barbecue and live music by Masters of Sunset. Festivities kick off at 2pm, the bar will close at 9pm. Tickets available now. Kids under 15 free.
D'Albora Marinas and McGrath Port Stephens will celebrate with its New Year's Eve Fireworks along the Nelson Bay foreshore. Grab some local takeaway and set up your picnic blanket or fold out chairs along the foreshore. Festivities will kick off from midday at D'Albora Marina, Nelson Bay with live entertainment. The fireworks display will fill the sky at 9pm, with road closures scheduled between 8pm and 9.45pm.
Shoal Bay Country Club will ring in the new year with a patio party from 7pm. Tickets are on sale now and include a three hour beverage package, roaming canapes, DJs all night and guaranteed access to the Patio with the best views of the Bay.
Cheeky Dog at Soldiers Point will celebrate with bubbles and boogies. Kicking off at 9pm with local band, Uptown, before lighting-up the dance floor with DJ Kyle Morrison on the decks.
Seabreeze Hotel, Nelson Bay will countdown to 2024 with an unforgettable celebration. DJ Calicious on the decks from 4pm-7pm followed by Run For Cover on from 9pm to 12.30am. $8 Modus Schooners, Perky Seltzer and Cerveza and Modus merch giveaway.
Maitland's Levee riverbank will sparkle again this New Year's Eve when Maitland City Council's annual fireworks spectacular and festivities arrive in town on December 31. It will be an evening of free amusements, face painting, live music, activities and a disco featuring the top hits from 2023. A giant firework display will illuminate the sky at 9pm, providing a magical backdrop to see out the year.
The Caly is hosting a Club Country New Year's Eve party from 7pm and will include a mechanical bull, barbecue and country music. Tickets are $20.
The Junkyard will have music from Just a Gent, DJ Billie Spins, Georgie Winchester and PILO - Tickets are $25 at events.humanitix.com/nye-2023-grand-junkyard.
The Belmore will ring in the new year with ALIAS band live from 9.30pm-late. Happy hour from 5-7pm, featuring spirits for just $6.
Boydell's at Morpeth is offering a three-course menu which pays homage to head chef Paula Rengger's most popular dishes. Tickets are $130 per person and include sparkling verdelho or Miss Harriet sparkling rose with canapes on arrival.
Huntlee Tavern is hosting an 80s throwback party from 7.30pm. Dust off your leg warmers and tease that hair, because anyone dressed in theme gets a complimentary drink to kick off the night in true 80's style.
