Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the Hunter

D'Albora Marinas and McGrath Port Stephens will celebrate with its New Year's Eve Fireworks along the Nelson Bay foreshore. Grab some local takeaway and set up your picnic blanket or fold out chairs along the foreshore. Festivities will kick off from midday at D'Albora Marina, Nelson Bay with live entertainment. The fireworks display will fill the sky at 9pm, with road closures scheduled between 8pm and 9.45pm.