Short Stories 2024: Dinner Time

As far as Jerry could tell (and he had done a lot of thinking on the subject) he had three flaws: he was highly gullible, quick to temper, and terrible at space and measurement (his judgment on beak to fish ratio was a constant battle which had seen him almost choke to death on multiple occasions). He also didn't like people facilitating the airing of those flaws and could carry a spectacular grudge for significantly longer than the average pelican.