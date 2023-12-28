P-plater's whopping fine for speeding in unregistered BMW

A TEENAGER will have to cough up almost $6000 in fines after he was clocked tearing along at double the speed limit in an unregistered BMW.
Highway patrol police detected a blue sedan speeding on Empire Bay Drive at Daley's Point just before midnight on December 27.
Police claim the P-plater behind the wheel was doing 132 kilometres per hour in a signposted 60 zone.
The 17-year-old Brooklyn boy was pulled over and checks revealed the BMW he was driving had been unregistered for almost two months.
Police noticed he had two young women as passengers, in breach of a restriction for people on their red P-plates.
It is illegal for a P1 driver to have more than one passenger under the age of 21 between the hours of 11pm and 5am.
The teenager was issued infringement notices for speeding more than 45 kilometres per hour over the limit, and for breaching the passenger restriction.
For those offences, he racked up 15 demerit points.
He was also fined for driving an unregistered car on the road, using an uninsured car on the road, and using a vehicle on the road with tax unpaid.
He was fined a total of $5754.
Police suspended his licence on the spot for six months and his number plates were seized for three months.
Highway patrol and general duties officers are out in force on the state's roads during a safety operation for Christmas and New Year's.
Double demerits run from December 22 to midnight on January 1.
Police have pleaded with the public to make safe decisions behind the wheel, and think of others.
