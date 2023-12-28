Abbey Harkin's unexpected road to Paris Olympics post knee surgery

HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin remains confident unexpected knee surgery won't derail her bid for a second Olympic Games next year, hoping to make a breaststroke comeback at the World Championships in just over a month.
Harkin, 25, continues to recover from the October clean up on her right side and admits "I probably wouldn't have been able to keep going" without any intervention.
"I wouldn't say I'm pain free but I feel like I'm really on the mend and in a much better place than I was pre surgery," Harkin told the Newcastle Herald.
Harkin's operation dealt with multiple issues, including damage to both cartilage and meniscus, following on from a breakthrough World Championships in Japan in July.
"I had a bit of a sore knee leading into worlds and afterwards I had a couple of weeks off training," she said.
"I came back and they found a subchondral fracture ... cartilage had fallen off the bone and I needed surgery."
Harkin explains "there ended up being a bit more going on" with fibrocartilage growth and frayed meniscus.
"Leading into an Olympic year you want everything to be perfect, but unfortunately for the majority of swimmers that's never really the reality," she said.
Despite the setback and now two months post procedure, Harkin swam freestyle and butterfly races at the recent Queensland state titles. She has since "slowly started back breaststroke".
Her next aim becomes the World Championships in Doha in February (11-17), having been named on the Dolphins squad without main rivals Chelsea Hodges and Jenna Strauch.
"Hopefully I can go. It's definitely the goal and I want to be part of it, especially considering I've had my surgery," she said.
"If I can't do it, it's just not meant to be. But if I can, I think it will be a really good thing leading into Paris."
Harkin achieved long-held goals at the World Championships in 2023 - reaching an individual final and helping Australia claim silver in the women's 4x100m medley relay alongside Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan.
"That was just something I needed to give me that confidence," the Tokyo Olympian said.
"I've always had a little bit of doubt. Obviously I deserve to be on the team, but I really wanted to make a final and really wanted to be part of a relay.
"I write down my goals at the start of each year and I achieved them. It was a good feeling for sure."
Olympic trials take place in Brisbane in June (10-15), followed by the Games in Paris (July 26-August 11).
Her personal-best times are one minute and 6.86 seconds (1:06.86) in the 100-metre breaststroke and 2:23.59 for the 200m.
Harkin, now Brisbane based and with the St Peters Western club under Dean Boxhall, grew up around Maitland and trained at Coughlan's Swim Centre in Warners Bay.
