Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Breaking

'Banging, glass flying' as kombi van explodes in fireball

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated December 28 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The van alight in Cowper Street. Picture by Troy Halligan
The van alight in Cowper Street. Picture by Troy Halligan

A WITNESS saw three women running from a kombi van that exploded in a fireball in Wallsend on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.