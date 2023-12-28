Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Photos

Plea from frustrated lifeguards as swimmers swarm beaches, need rescuing

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 28 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SWIMMERS and sunbakers swarmed Newcastle beaches on a hot and sunny Thursday but lifesavers have pleaded with them to keep safe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.