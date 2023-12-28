Trainer Mark Davidson chasing big finish to year at The Gardens

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson will fall short of the century but he believes Harry Confetti and Minmi Express can help him finish the season on a high at The Gardens on Friday.
Davidson had 104 NSW winners in 2022 and has 91 this year to lead all Hunter trainers. At The Gardens, he has 49 winners, 56 seconds and 48 thirds to rack up 810 points - second to Nabiac trainer Allan Woods (56 wins, 1038 points), who has had twice as many starters.
Davidson hoped to again surpass 100 winners statewide this season but he was still content with the year and hoping to finish strong.
"We've got eight in at The Gardens over the weekend, so if I get three or four to finish off the year, I'll be happy," Davidson said.
On Friday, he has Harry Confetti in box one in race 10 and Minmi Express in four in the seventh.
"Harry Confetti won well last week and he's drawn well, so he should be hard to beat," he said. "He steps up in grade, but just off the box, he should be hard to beat.
"Minmi Express has been going well at Wenty without winning, just running places. He's drawn the middle, which is not going to help with Brindle Bounty underneath him, but he should run a race. He's been going good in Sydney, but just being nutted on the line or checked to miss out."
