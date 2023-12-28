Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Trainer Mark Davidson chasing big finish to year at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 28 2023 - 9:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Davidson
Mark Davidson

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson will fall short of the century but he believes Harry Confetti and Minmi Express can help him finish the season on a high at The Gardens on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.