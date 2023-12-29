Where to watch fireworks this New Year's Eve

There will be little reason to leave the Hunter this New Year's Eve, with impressive fireworks displays right across the region.
Whether you are looking for a boozey night with friends or a family-oriented location, we have you covered.
More than 30,000 people are expected to flock to the Queens Wharf precinct for a family-friendly event this new year.
The event will include fire dancers along the shore, and a death-defying aerial display from stunt pilot Paul Bennet will warm up the crowd for an epic fireworks display at 9pm.
You'll get a great view of the fireworks from the foreshore itself, on the hills surrounding Nobbys or on elevated streets in Newcastle East and The Hill.
There's also a number of local business you can book with to see the display, including Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club and Coast XP.
Extra public transport services will be available and Newcastle City Council has urged people to use them.
There will be fireworks-a-plenty at Lake Macquarie this year.
Head to the Royal Motor Yacht Club in Toronto for a 9pm fireworks display. Local bands, food and flowing booze will be on offer too.
In Swansea, a dazzling 12-minute-long fireworks display will be launched at Bargoed House will be launched for a private event at 9pm. At midnight, a second 10-minutee-long display will kick off. Find a spot on Old Pacific Highway or surrounding streets for the best viewing of both.
For another family-friendly location, head to Morisset Park. From here, you will have a great view of fireworks being launched from a barge of Trinity Point. These will be kicking off from 8:30pm. You can find a spot along Trinity Point Drive to watch these.
If you're a fan of extended spectacles, Wangi Wangi RSL Club might be the place for you. Fireworks from a barge in front of the club will be shot from 9pm and will last 15 minutes. Head to Watkins Road or surrounding areas for the best view.
A firework event at Port Stephens this year is set to dazzle views along the foreshore. For best viewing of the 9pm event, sponsored by McGrath Port Stephens and D'Albora Marinas, will be best viewed from anywhere along the Nelson Bay foreshore.
Lots of local takeaway will be open, so grab some fish and chips and enjoy time with friends.
Say farewell to 2023 on the banks of the Hunter River. A fireworks display just off The Levee will light up the sky at 9pm. Bring your picnic rug and listen to live musicians beforehand.
